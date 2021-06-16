The advantages of the brass dam that Jokowi will inaugurate

Brass dam. (Doc. Government of the Kuningan Regency)





KUNINGAN, AYOCIREBON.COM – Brass Dam is ready to be inaugurated. Inauguration planned National strategic development it will soon be produced by President Joko Widodo.

Alhamdulillah, the development goal can be achieved according to the plan. Even the implementation is relatively fast, of course all this cannot be separated from all the support of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the Ministry of PUPR, Perhutani, BBWS Cimancis, the support of the Regent de Brebes, and from the surrounding community. affected by the construction of the dam, and other parts, Kuningan Regent Acep Purnama said in an official statement on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Acep also thanked and paid tribute to Residents of the village of Kawungsari who ceded their land for the construction of the Kuningan Dam, including the village of Randusari, which has now been transferred to the village of Sukarapih with the preparation of permanent housing.

With the construction of this dam, I think it will bring irrigation benefits not only to Kuningan, but also to Brebes Regency. For this kindness to be beneficial to the Republic of Indonesia in achieving national strategic development, he said.

Brebes Regent Idza Priyanti also thanked President Jokowi, the government of the Kuningan regency and the community for their support in the realization National strategic development Brass dam.

With the existence of this dam, the impact is very important for the irrigation in the regency of Kuningan and its surroundings. Even for Brebes it can irrigate 2,000 ha, especially the West Brebes area, Losari to be exact. By growing rice and shallots, which can then be harvested twice, he said.

He also asked for the support of all communities so that the inauguration of the dam by the President of the Republic of Indonesia can go smoothly.

Other advantages of the brass dam

Brass dam also targeted as flood prevention in Ciayumajakuning (Cirebon, Indramayu, Majalengka and Kuningan). The high water flow during the rainy season almost always makes this area flooded.

Head of Cimanuk Cisanggarung River Basin Center (BBWSCC) Ismail Widadi revealed that Kuningan Dam will be useful for water management to reduce flood threat.

“Kuningan Dam can reduce the impact of flooding from Cisanggarung River runoff to 213m3 of water / second,” he said last March.

The Kuningan dam, with a total capacity of 25.96 million m3, is expected to be operational this year. In addition to controlling flooding, the Kuningan Dam is also a source of 300 liters / second of raw water and 500 KWH of hydroelectric power.

In addition to the Kuningan Dam, the Cipanas Dam in Indramayu Regency can also reduce the threat of flooding in Ciayumajakuning. The dam, which is also scheduled to be operated in 2022, can reduce 580 m3 of water / second.

“This (dam) effectively retains water,” he said.

He said the flooding in Ciayumajakuning was triggered by runoff from the river. Of the 25 rivers under their authority, the average rate of sedimentation is even.

When extreme precipitation occurs, this condition makes the cross section of the river unable to withstand the high water flow. However, he recalled, extreme rainfall has hit other parts of Indonesia as well.

In addition to operating 2 new dams, the BBWSCC also plans to revitalize a number of old dams scattered across its jurisdiction. At least 6 dams have been built since before Indonesia’s independence.

The 6 old dams include the Setupatok and Sedong dams in the Cirebon regency, the Darma dam in the Kuningan regency, the Malahayu dam in the Brebes regency, in central Java.

