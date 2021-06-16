Amid NA uproar, Shahbaz Sharif once again fails to deliver budget speech





Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif addressing the National Assembly in Islamabad, June 16, 2021. YouTube

Opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, did not deliver his budget speech to the National Assembly for the third time on Wednesday, despite being surrounded by sergeants-at-arms at the time. that lawmakers continued to wreak havoc on the house.

Shahbaz tried to finish his federal budget speech on several occasions, but was unsuccessful as members of the Treasury continued to disrupt it, despite repeated warnings and directives from AN President Asad Qaiser to keep order in the House.

There were three attempts made by the speaker to conduct the proceedings, the sitting being suspended twice, before being finally postponed a third time in the day.

First recreation

President Qaiser, before taking the first recess, called the June 15 events unfortunate, adding that he would not continue the session until lawmakers settled their differences.

“Action was taken against lawmakers who used indecent language at home on June 15 […] a parliamentary committee will be formed to look into the matter further, “he said.

The committee will be made up of six members each from the Treasury and opposition benches, the speaker said, before delaying the session for the first time as lawmakers continued to disrupt Shahhaz’s speech.

Second recess

After 15 minutes, the session resumed and Shahbaz spoke for a while, criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan for “ordering lawmakers to use indecent language” in the NA.

As he was delivering his speech, the Treasury benches began cursing at him, with the speaker repeatedly asking them to maintain decorum in the house.

Yesterday’s NA debates were one of the “darkest days” in Pakistan, Shahbaz said, adding that he could not repeat the words that members of the treasury banks had spoken.

“Mr. President, it was your duty to maintain order and prevent such an incident from happening. […] even today they haven’t stopped, ”he said.

While PML-N chief executive officer spoke, an opposition member threw a “full bottle” on the treasury banks, Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said, adding that he had touched and injured Akram Cheema.

The speaker asked the sergeants to show the door to the rowdy member throwing bottles and other missiles at Shahbaz and postponed the session.

Adjourned session

When the session resumed for the second time, chaos did too.

As it became evident that the uproar had no sign of abating, the speaker postponed the day’s proceedings.

“We will not be resuming the session today until we have come to an agreement on how we wish to proceed,” he said.

Opposition to bringing a motion of censure against the speaker

The opposition, earlier today according to sources, decided to jointly table a motion of no-confidence against AN President Qaiser, after two days of uproar in the Lower House.

The development came about at a meeting of opposition party leaders in Islamabad, where they decided to form a committee that would draft an action plan to bring forward the no-confidence motion.

Yesterday’s NA debates marked the “darkest day for democracy in Pakistan’s history,” opposition leaders observed, the sources said.

“The President did not fulfill his constitutional, legal, democratic and parliamentary responsibilities […] he is the protector of every parliamentarian, but [he has failed in his duties] and no longer qualified for a position, ”they said.

What Happened in NA?

On Tuesday, the NA debates witnessed humiliating scenes as ministers and parliamentarians were seen heckling, using foul language, hissing and attacking each other with budget books during the leader’s speech opposition from NA Shahbaz Sharif on the federal budget.

During the uproar, one of the members of the treasury banks threw a book towards Shahbaz, who fell on the platform in front of him. Members on both sides approached a physical scuffle in front of the chair of the NA presidents, but there was nothing he could do except make requests and suspend the proceedings repeatedly.

AN security personnel formed a protective circle around the opposition leader and pushed back members of the government who attempted to approach him.

Opposition members also surrounded Shahbaz Sharif to prevent him from any attack.

Meanwhile, one of the security guards, Asif Kiani, was slightly injured when a book hit him near the eye.

A video showing PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan abusing an opponent has also gone viral on social media. However, the PTI member said it was Sheikh Rohail Asghar of the PMLN who used abusive language first.

7 lawmakers banned from NA for “disorderly conduct”

Following the incident, AN President Qaiser imposed a ban on seven lawmakers, barring them from entering parliament until further notice.

The notice said the conduct of those lawmakers was extremely disorderly during opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif’s speech.

Three members of the ruling PTI and four members of the opposition, three from the PML-N and one from the PPP, were found guilty of breaking the rules despite repeated instructions from the speaker.

Consequently, I order the immediate withdrawal of said deputies from the enclosure of the National Assembly. These members are required not to enter the precincts of Parliament until further notice, said the press release issued by the president.

Legislators excluded from the assembly are Ali Gohar Khan (PML-N), Chaudhary Hamid Hameed (PML-N), Sheikh Rohale Asghar (PML-N) Faheem Khan (PTI), Abdul Majeed Khan (PTI), Ali Nawaz Awan (PTI) and Syed Agha Rafiullah (PPP).

The action was taken after Asad Qaiser’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan where the situation of NA was discussed.

