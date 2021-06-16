Politics
Doocy vs. Biden: Are you going to ask your ‘old friend’ Xi Jinping to open up China to COVID-19 investigators? | Video
PETER DOOCY, CORRESPONDENT OF THE WHITE HOUSE OF FOX NEWS: In spirit, Mr President, you say that there is no substitute for face to face dialogue and also with what you have said to NATO that the biggest problems right now are Russia and China. You’ve spoken many times about how you maybe spent more time with President Xi than with any other world leader, so will there be a time when you could call him, old friend old friend and ask him to open China to the world Health Organization investigators who will try to shed light on COVID-19?
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Let’s get it straight. We know each other well. Weren’t old friends. It’s just pure business.
PETER DOOCY: I guess my question would be this: you said you were going to pressure China, you signed the G7 communiqué that said the G7 was calling on China to open up, to let investigators in. But China is basically saying it doesn’t want to be embarrassed any more. What shall we do now?
PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: The impact, the attitude of the world towards China as it develops. China is trying very hard to project itself as a responsible and very, very open nation that it is trying very hard to talk about how it is taking and helping the world in terms of COVID-19 and vaccines. And they are trying very hard. Listen, some things you don’t have to explain to the world. They see the results. Is China really trying to get to the bottom of this? One thing that we have discussed, as I told you, with the EU and the G7 and with NATO, what we should do and what I will strive to do is to rally the world to work on what’s going to be the physical mechanism available to detect the next pandemic early and have a mechanism by which we can respond and respond to it early. It will happen. It will happen. We need to.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]