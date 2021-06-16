Doocy vs. Biden: Are you going to ask your ‘old friend’ Xi Jinping to open up China to COVID-19 investigators? | Video

PETER DOOCY, CORRESPONDENT OF THE WHITE HOUSE OF FOX NEWS: In spirit, Mr President, you say that there is no substitute for face to face dialogue and also with what you have said to NATO that the biggest problems right now are Russia and China. You’ve spoken many times about how you maybe spent more time with President Xi than with any other world leader, so will there be a time when you could call him, old friend old friend and ask him to open China to the world Health Organization investigators who will try to shed light on COVID-19?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Let’s get it straight. We know each other well. Weren’t old friends. It’s just pure business.

PETER DOOCY: I guess my question would be this: you said you were going to pressure China, you signed the G7 communiqué that said the G7 was calling on China to open up, to let investigators in. But China is basically saying it doesn’t want to be embarrassed any more. What shall we do now?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: The impact, the attitude of the world towards China as it develops. China is trying very hard to project itself as a responsible and very, very open nation that it is trying very hard to talk about how it is taking and helping the world in terms of COVID-19 and vaccines. And they are trying very hard. Listen, some things you don’t have to explain to the world. They see the results. Is China really trying to get to the bottom of this? One thing that we have discussed, as I told you, with the EU and the G7 and with NATO, what we should do and what I will strive to do is to rally the world to work on what’s going to be the physical mechanism available to detect the next pandemic early and have a mechanism by which we can respond and respond to it early. It will happen. It will happen. We need to.