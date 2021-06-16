Chouhan meets PM Modi; seeks to increase state borrowing limit to 5.5% of GDP





Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. While the meeting is supposed to focus on state-related issues, political overtones are being seen by political observers as well as the opposition Congress, especially in the context of speculation about the reshuffle or expansion of the government. Union cabinet. Since the prime minister has met with BJP chief ministers over the past few days amid speculation about the cabinet expansion and the names of Madhya Pradesh leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia are among the candidates, Chouhan’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi was viewed with political interest. There has also been speculation about the MP’s changing of custody on the Uttarakhand lines, particularly after top state BJP leaders had closed-door meetings earlier this month. But leaders dismissed the talks as rumors. Still, Congress hinted at a possibility of a changing of the guard and, also on Wednesday, after Chouhans’ meeting with the prime minister, searched Chouhan, saying the prime minister had kept a distance from the CM during the meeting. The Congress of Deputies posted four photographs on its official Twitter account of Prime Minister Modi’s recent one-on-one meetings with UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat and Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma’s new CM , except for the one with Chouhan. The tweet pointed out that while the other three CMs were given a seat near the PM, Chouhan was forced to sit at a distance. Governments have changed, governments will change, according to the tweet. Increase the borrowing limit of states The official version, however, says the meeting was aimed at discussing state matters with the prime minister. During the discussion, Chouhan called for an increase in the borrowing limit for states to 5.5% of the respective gross domestic product (GDP), given the economic constraints that states face due to the foreclosure induced by COVID-19. In a statement after meeting with the prime minister, Chouhan said the states’ economic situation has faltered and COVID-19 curfews have resulted in a great loss of income. Last year, states had a borrowing limit of 5.5% of GDP which was reduced to 4.5% this year. I urged the prime minister to ensure that infrastructure development work does not stop and re-allow states to a borrowing limit of 5.5% of GDP. I have been assured that the Center will take this seriously, Chouhan said. The CM also said he briefed the Prime Minister on the unique work being done by the COVID-19 crisis management committees in the state during the second wave of the pandemic. He said that as of Tuesday, the state had only reported 107 positive cases with a 0.2% positivity rate and the infection was now under full control in MP. Chouhan also said the state government was in the midst of preparing to control if and when the third wave would hit. He expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for the fact that the Center has fully taken charge of the vaccination program and mentioned that Madhya Pradesh will launch a mass vaccination campaign from June 21 which will include a mass awareness program with its participation, and that of peoples’ representatives at different levels, crisis management committees and state figures. In addition, the issues of the distribution of the free ration to be donated by the Center, the DAP subsidy and the supply of moong crops were discussed, the CM said. Later in the day, Chouhan also met with Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda, Minister of Social Justice Thawarchand Gehlot and Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar, among others. Gehlot and Tomar are from Madhya Pradesh.

