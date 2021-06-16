Launch of the electronic portal “Ehsaas Digital” to answer basic questions of people





June 16, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction Sania Nishtar said on Wednesday that the government had opened an Ehsaas Digital electronic portal to answer basic questions from people about the Ehsaas program.

The Ehsaas Digital electronic portal will provide easy access to information and services related to all of its initiatives, which would help empower and facilitate an ordinary man, she said at the launch ceremony.

Sania Nishtar said that the PTI government has introduced the first version of the website and it will be updated in the future according to the new requirements.

The special assistant said the latest announcements would be updated on the website and people could also file complaints about the fake messages.

People would be able to know the answers regarding the eligibility criteria for different projects under the Ehsaas program, she added.

Sania Nishtar said that the fundamental objective of the projects under the Ehsaas program is to provide social security to people.

SAPM also explained that One Window Ehsaas has six main pillars; a one-stop shop; the Ehsaas Center; digital back-office interface; a digital information and services platform for the public; a mobile application; cognitive API architecture – the integrated database; and Ehsaas’ one-stop-shop beneficiary selection and targeting policy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in June. 9 had inaugurated the first One Window Ehsaas Center in Islamabad, as the federal government will establish such centers in all districts of the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the first One Window Ehsaas physical center in Islamabad and also planted a sapling at the ’s premises.

After the global recognition of the Ehsaas program, the federal government decided to digitize the anti-poverty initiative by launching a one-stop shop to facilitate deserving people.

