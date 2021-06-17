This Republican MP preferred the Constitution to Donald Trump





After all, Rice had eliminated a staunchly conservative – and pro-Trump – figure in Washington since being elected in East South Carolina’s 7th District in 2012. (Rice was one of 139 members of the Republican Chamber to oppose the Electoral College results on January 6.) Rice didn’t say much about her vote immediately after. But in a terrific Washington Post profile published earlier this week, Rice made it clear:

“It was very clear to me, I took an oath to defend the Constitution. I did not take an oath to defend Donald Trump. What he did was a frontal attack on the Constitution.”

Who, well, yeah.

There is very little debate that Trump not only instigated the crowd that violently revolted against – and in – the Capitol building, but remained silent for hours after it became apparent that the situation got out of hand and people were injured. (Five people died from the insurgency; more than 100 police officers were injured.)

What is surprising is that Rice is one of 10 Republicans – the vast majority of whom define themselves as “constitutional conservatives” – ready to defend this Constitution when faced with Trump’s clear attack.

Rice’s comments are a reminder that judging Trump harshly for what happened on January 6 shouldn’t be a partisan act. Republican members of Congress as well as Democratic members were endangered as violent rioters crossed the United States Capitol. The insurgents chanted “Hang Mike Pence” – the Republican Vice President of the United States.

Actively undermining a free and fair election and then inciting a mob that has sought to interfere with the Electoral College certification is simply an act of danger to our democracy.

Whether this was done by a Republican president who commands significant loyalty among the GOP base should be irrelevant to the calculations made by the party’s elected officials.

“Should”, of course, is the key word here. With the exception of a handful of principled objectors like Rice, the rest of the Republican Party followed Trump’s behavior out of selfish concern for his own political career.

The point: Rice may well lose her seat in a primary next year to a candidate willing to blindly back Trump at any time. Which shows you exactly where the Republican Party is at right now.

