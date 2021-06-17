Despite growing debts, Pakistan proposes to exempt political parties from paying taxes





ANI | Updated: June 16, 2021 10:27 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 16 (ANI): Despite rising debt and inflation in Pakistan, its federal government led by Imran Khan has proposed to exempt all registered political parties in Pakistan from the legal requirement to submit their registers annual income and wealth while declaring their income tax -free, according to the 2021 finance bill. The Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday included “political parties registered with the Electoral Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Second Table of Income Tax Orders, The Express Tribune reported. The first part of the second annex exempts the income of natural and legal persons from tax. And section 66 says that “All income earned by the following institutions, foundations, corporations, boards, trusts and funds” will be exempt from tax. Political parties have been included in Table 1 of Article 66, exempting them from the requirement of filing annual income tax returns and statements of wealth. However, any amendment to the budget bill that has already been tabled in Parliament can only be made at the time of the budget speech and the approval of the budget law, which means that the amendment will remain part of the bill until it is abandoned at the time of budget approval. It comes at a time when PTI is faced with a foreign funding case in the ECP where petitioner Akbar S Babar, a disgruntled party, had filed a request to review PTI’s original bank statements. Babar alleged that PTI’s bank statements were deliberately kept secret by the ECP.

The Express Tribune reported that Dr Ikram ul Haq, Pakistan Supreme Court attorney and leading tax expert, said it was shocking that only two political parties filed tax returns in 2020 out of 27 registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and 127 with the ECP. Dr Haq said that despite 125 political parties failing to file returns in the past fiscal year, the RBF failed to serve tax notices on them. There are 127 political parties registered with the ECP, including major ones such as the PTI, the Muslim League of Pakistan. -Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and more. Meanwhile Pakistan’s debt continues to grow – It has already entered a sovereign debt “danger zone” with total liabilities and debts of $ 294 billion representing 109% as a percentage of GDP as of December 30 2020. A debt-ridden Pakistan has asked its all-time ally China that it needs another year to pay off a billion dollars Islamabad borrowed from Islamabad. Beijing last year.As Pakistan’s financial debt continues to rise, the country’s total debt and liabilities reached 45.470 trillion rupees at the end of March 2021, an increase of 2.666 trillion rupees or 6.2% a year earlier, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Meanwhile, the government’s debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) fell from 1,071 billion rupees to 1,164 billion rupees. (ANI )

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos