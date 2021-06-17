DOJ Drops Lawsuit Against John Bolton Over Unflattering Trump Book – Deadline





The Justice Department has dropped its lawsuit against Donald Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton for the publication of his book last year.

Simon & Schuster’s book The Room Where It Happened was an unflattering portrayal of Trump as an impulsive and ill-informed president who was out of his element when it came to dealing with other world leaders. .

Bolton’s attorney, Charles Cooper, said in a statement that the DOJ has also ended criminal grand jury proceedings over whether Bolton disclosed classified information.

“We argued from the outset that none of these actions were justifiable, as they were only initiated as a result of President Trump’s politically motivated order to prevent the publication of the book of the ambassador ahead of the 2020 election, ”Cooper said.

Lawyers for Cooper and the Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a stipulation in federal court dismissing the lawsuit.

The Trump administration went on to block the book’s release last year, even though preview copies were widely distributed and Bolton sat down to speak to ABC News for an hour-long special.

A judge refused to block the release of the book, but found Bolton had not completed the government pre-publication review process. The government continued its litigation, and a judgment in its favor could have led to its collection of copyright.

In the statement, however, Cooper noted that Ellen Knight, an official in the NSC’s pre-publication review process, concluded before the book’s release that it did not contain any classified information. His lawyer published a letter on his behalf explaining how “a deliberately apolitical process had been requisitioned by political appointees for an apparently political purpose.” Bolton had investigated whether Trump and White House officials attempted to intentionally delay publication of the book and influence decisions on which information to file.

“By terminating these proceedings without in any way penalizing Ambassador Bolton or limiting his income from the book, the Justice Department has tacitly acknowledged that President Trump and his White House officials have acted illegitimately,” he said. Cooper said.

Sarah Tinsley, spokesperson for Bolton, said: “These actions represent complete justification for Ambassador Bolton and a repudiation of former President Trump’s attempt to protect classified information, first to remove publication of the book and when that failed in court, penalize the ambassador.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

