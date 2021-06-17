School founder writes to Prime Minister Modi to organize 12th CBSE council exams, many students agree





Even after the Center’s decision to cancel Class 12 CBSE board exams, there are many voices in favor of exams with a drop in Covid-19 cases. Jagdish Gandhi, educator and founder and director of City Montessori School, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling on him to reconsider holding Class Council 12 exams in August as Covid rates fall. Jagdish Gandhi pointed out why the class 12 board exams could not take place if competitive exams like JEE and NEET were held. “Students are concerned about the assessment process” He said students are now very concerned about the grading algorithm and the fairness and transparency of the process. He admitted that if grades are decided by the board based on internal school assessments and not by the third party rating system of a board review, many schools may be tempted to inflate the scores. student notes. “Last year in 2020, nearly 6 lakh students applied for admission to the University of Delhi and its campuses where there were only 64,000 places available. If universities are to eventually hold entrance exams , then all the logic of canceling the class council 12 exams will be canceled anyway, and they may as well be detained, “he wrote in his letter to Prime Minister Modi. Students also argue the same. Students request board exams Yash Kumar, who scored 92 percent in Class 10, was ready for the highly anticipated boards. He worked so hard that he wrote physics and chemistry equations on his walls. Upset by the decision, he said all efforts were in vain. “Although my focus is on the JEE, the Class 12 exams act as the semi-finals before the competitions. It takes the pressure off even more,” he said. “If there is a window left, I really want the exams to take place in August,” he added. Akshita Singh, who scored 98% in Class 10, told India Today that she is so confident to get outstanding grades in Class 12 and get the top placement at Delhi University, but now things were risky with the cancellation of the CBSE board exams. “Now I am very dependent on my entrance exam results,” she said. Gaurav Khare, a grade 12 student from Mahoba district, also feels the same. He said he had worked so hard for the board exams, but now would be put on hold with weak students. Nidhi Dwivedi, a class 12 student from Lakhimpur Kheri, said the pressure of the JEE and NEET exams could have been reduced if these exams had been held. A word from a school principal Richa Khanna, Magistrate Member of Child Protection Committee and Director of Vardaan International Academy, told India Today that exams can take place at any time in MCQ form, shift, etc. in the best possible way, because that was the only way to help the students. get the best colleges to further their education. “I really urge the government to reconsider holding class 12 exams at the end of July or August,” she added. Read: CBSE assessment should have better criteria, many students are not serious about 10th and 11th exams: Experts Read: CBSE benchmark in Class 12 assessment will likely be pre-boarding, performance on previous exams Read: 12th CBSE Board Results: Tension mounts among students ahead of CBSE assessment process announced

