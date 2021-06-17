21 Republicans oppose the awarding of medals for the defense of the Capitol | Donald Trump News





Medals will always be awarded, although Republican votes do not draw criticism from across the political aisle.

Members of the U.S. Republican Party are under fire after 21 people voted against a bill to award gold medals to Capitol Hill cops for their actions in the January 6 riot that attempted to block the transition of power in the United States.

The Senate and House agreed to award the medals, but the final House of Representatives vote was 406-21. The 21 votes against the bill came from Republicans, some of whom expressed their differences of opinion on the events of January 6.

The riot largely brought together supporters of former President Donald Trump, drawn from a myriad of far-right and anti-government groups, and the QAnon movement who believe Trump was chosen to defeat an elite cabal. Liberals of the Deep State who traffick children for their blood. stay young.

They tried to prevent a joint session of Congress from certifying President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory. Five died after the riot, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick.

Members of the far-right group Proud Boys rally as supporters of former President Donald Trump outside the United States Capitol to protest the certification of the 2020 U.S. election [File: Jim Urquhart/Reuters]Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, infamous for her past support for certain aspects of the QAnon conspiracy theory movement and previously claiming that a Jewish laser caused wildfires, voted against the bill.

I wouldn’t call it an insurgency, Greene told reporters after the vote.

Republicans also said they disagreed with other aspects of the language of the bills, including the use of the word temple to describe the Capitol complex.

Greene joined Rep. Thomas Massie in saying that the Capitol is not a temple.

Representative Paul Gosar voted against the bill. He said ahead of the vote that Trump supporter killed while breaking into Congress in January, Ashli ​​Babbitt, was executed by law enforcement when they shot through the bedroom doors of the House. Bedroom.

Babbitt was part of a crowd that had gathered, threatening law enforcement to step aside and smashing windows in barricaded doors leading into a hallway leading to the Presidents’ Hall, the hallway outside the Chamber of the House where members of the United States Congress took shelter. The policeman drew his gun and opened fire when Babbitt attempted to climb through one of the shattered windows.

The officer was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting by the US Department of Justice, finding it reasonable to believe he was shooting in self-defense or in defense of congressional officials.

Gosar is pushing for the name of the policeman who shot Babbitt to be revealed. He has previously been criticized for praising Babbitt, a 14-year-old US Air Force veteran, in a tweet quoting words from U2: They took his life. They couldn’t take his pride.

They took his life. They couldn’t take his pride. #onemoreinthenameoflove https://t.co/i4u5HTNzSi

Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) May 28, 2021

The comments drew criticism from Republican Senator Liz Cheney, who often angered the Republican Party for going through Trump.

On January 6, as the violent crowd marched through the chamber of the Chamber, I stood near [Gosar] and helped him open his gas mask. The Capitol police took us to safety. It is disgusting and contemptible to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who stood up for us, Cheney said on Twitter.

The Justice Department arrested more than 400 people compared to January 6. Most are charged with offenses, including trespassing. However, there are allegations that some of the rioters intended to harm elected officials.

Representative Adam Kinzinger also challenged his Republican colleagues.

How you can vote no to that is beyond me, Kinzinger, himself an Airforce veteran, said in a tweet. Again, denying an insurgency is too. Thank you to the courageous Capitol (and DC metro PD). At the 21st: they will continue to defend your right to vote no anyway.

How you can vote no to that is beyond me. Again, denying an insurgency is too. Thank you to the courageous Capitol (and DC metro PD). At the 21st: they will continue to defend your right to vote no anyway https://t.co/08gmIPu7wX

Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) June 15, 2021

While the votes against were weak, Republicans largely oppose the continuation of the investigation into the January 6 riot. Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan investigation in May.

Three gold medals will be handed out, despite the outburst of Republicans who voted against the bill.

One will be given to the entire Capitol Police Force, another to the Metropolitan Police Department, and the third to the Smithsonian Institution with a plaque listing the law enforcement agencies involved in the defense of the Capitol.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos