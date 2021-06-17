“The seat of Prime Minister Imran stained with the blood of the martyrs of Model Town”





Pakistan’s Awami Tehreek (PAT) leader Tahirul Qadri said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ensemble was “stained with the blood of the martyrs of Model Town”.

On June 17, 2014, at least 14 people were killed and more than 100 injured when Punjab police opened fire on PAT workers during an anti-encroachment operation in front of Dr. Tahirul Qadri’s residence in the neighborhood. chic from Lahore, Model Town.

Speaking to supporters of his party by audio link in the capital of Punjab today, Qadri expressed concern over the delay in justice in this case and called on the prime minister to end the criminal proceedings against the workers in the Punjab. party by executive decree while guaranteeing rapid justice.

“The seat of power is stained with the blood of martyrs… The PTI is in power. When will justice be served? What is the obstacle now? [former army chief General (retd)] Raheel Sharif had promised to bring justice to the victims of the Model Town tragedy, [former chief justice] Saqib Nisar had promised Bismah justice, [PM] Imran Khan also made the same promises, but seven and a half years have passed and the promises have yet to be kept, ”he added.

The PAT leader said he pledged not to organize more street protests in front of the Supreme Court and still stands there today. “We would only approach the court. I have already announced my retirement from politics and I have no intention of returning,” he said.

The incendiary cleric further said that it was not his party’s way of seeking justice by resorting to armed violence or terrorism. “Those against whom you used to give speeches are now your guardians. I hope the prime minister does justice,” he said, addressing the prime minister.

No head fell despite the devastating incident and everyone involved is still running their offices, Qadri lamented. “The powerful are not afraid because they know that no action will be taken against them.”

Tahirul Qadri reiterated that his party will not compromise on the issue. “I want to remind the nation that if justice is not done, we will continue to wage the legal battle,” he announced.

PAT Secretary General Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, speaking on the occasion, said they would demonstrate in front of Nasir Bagh on June 13 to remind “institutions” to do justice.

Following allegations of massive rigging in the 2013 general election, the PTI and PAT staged a joint protest against the PML-N government a few years ago, when Qadri and Khan were considered “cousins. policies ”.

The president of the PTI, Imran and Qadri never merged their protest marches but did not disavow each other either. Although the marches were held on different routes, reflecting each other, it became evident that the parties had similar goals.

