The long journey of MRT Jakarta, initiated by Habibie and executed by Jokowi-Ahok





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Today, June 17, 2021, the PT Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Jakarta celebrates its 13th anniversary. This limited liability company majority owned by the provincial government DKI Jakarta (Pemprov) is responsible for building the MRT infrastructure and operating the public transport facilities. After going through a long planning and preparation process, which takes about 25 years, the MRT is finally operating in Jakarta on March 24, 2019. At that time, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the inaugural operation of the first phase of the MRT, measuring 15.7 kilometers in length, stretching from South Jakarta to Lebak Bulus at the roundabout of the Indonesia (HI) hotel in central Jakarta. Read also: Beware of the new variant of Covid-19 in Jakarta, more dangerous and more infectious Currently, construction of the 11.8 kilometer MRT Phase II of Bundaran HI at Ancol Barat in North Jakarta is underway and is expected to be completed in March 2025. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail The project, which is expected to overcome congestion in the capital, would be able to carry up to 175,000 passengers per day. How was the long journey from building MRT to what it is now? Kompas.com sums it up here. The idea of ​​building the MRT was initiated in 1985 by Bacharudin Jusuf Habibie. At that time, he was head of the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) during President Soeharto’s administration. Also Read: DKI Health Office: New Corona Variant Found In Jakarta, More Contagious And Severe Symptoms Habibie said he is currently exploring various studies and research to bring public transport in the form of an MRT project to the capital.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos