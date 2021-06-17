MK Stalin | Tamil Nadu CM MP Stalin to meet Prime Minister Modi today, who is likely to push for abolition of NEETs and repeal of agricultural laws





CM MK Stalin is likely to push for the abolition of NEETs and the repeal of the three agricultural laws | Photo credit: ANI Highlights It will be Deputy Stalin’s first visit to New Delhi after becoming CM of Tamil Nadu It will also require more doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the state DMK in his party’s election manifesto called for the abolition of NEETs New Delhi: On his first official visit to New Delhi after becoming Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Deputy Stalin will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. The CM is likely to push for the abolition of NEETs and the repeal of the three agricultural laws. The abolition of NEET, an entrance exam for admission to medical schools, and agricultural laws were central promises of the DMK in its manifesto. MP Stalin urged Prime Minister Modi to cancel NEET 2021, all other national level exams In a letter to the Prime Minister on June 7, the CM urged him to cancel the 2021 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to the COVID-19 pandemic with mental well-being in mind and student physics. “I wrote to @PMOIndia urging them to cancel the conduct of NEET and all other national level entrance exams, with student safety in mind as the reasons for the cancellation of the Class XII board exams are also applicable to entrance exams as well, ”Tamil Nadu CM said in his tweet. The CM will also ask the PM for more COVID-19 vaccines. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday that the chief minister would meet with the prime minister and request more COVID-19 vaccines. Tamil Nadu CM to ask PM Modi to provide more vaccine doses Addressing the ANI, Subramanian said: “When Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, Deputy Stalin, meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi next week, he will ask to deliver more vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu. “ “The number of deaths is expected to decrease in the coming days. Vaccination is the only solution to get rid of the corona infection, so people should show up for the vaccine, ”he added. The CM should also raise the issue of the integrated vaccine complex (IVC). Stalin wrote a letter to the prime minister in May to hand over the unused Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) established by HLL Biotech Limited in Chengalpet to the leased state government with no past liabilities and complete freedom to operate.







