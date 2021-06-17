Investor Who Gained 200,000% on Alibaba Bets Big on Smart Cities

In 1999, Benson Tam decided to help her boyfriend Joe Tsai and orchestrated a $ 500,000 investment for his then untested startup. This company turned out to be Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which revolutionized online shopping in China and debuted 15 years later with the world’s largest initial public offering, generating a 200-fold return for Tam and its partners.

Unlike his landmark Alibaba bet, Tam has spent most of the past decade researching and planning what he thinks is the transformative trend of the new century. Now his Venturous group is gearing up to step into the limelight, raising $ 131 million to help fund China’s so-called New Infrastructure Plan: A multi-a trillion dollar vision to lay the foundation for the country’s future by building everything from smart cities to sprawling super-fast grids. It’s a much longer-term bet than the rocket that Alibaba was, but Tam believes the payoff could be of a similar magnitude if he plays his cards right.

“Think before you act, aim before you shoot,” said the methodical 57-year-old, adding that he had read 400 books and tested the waters with several personal investments in the seven years leading up to the launch of his new business.

Tam’s Venturous is the product of a three-decade career in which the veteran has supported other internet giants and helped launch venture capital and private equity investing in the world’s second-largest economy. . His career in finance began in 1989 as an investment banker at SG Warburg in London. The Asian IPO boom two years later brought Tam back to his hometown of Hong Kong, where he ran state-owned companies for East Asia Warburg, followed by private equity stints at Hellman & Friedman Asia and Electra Partners Asia.

The successful bet on Alibaba, made jointly with Fidelity Investments, led him to co-found Fidelity Growth Partners Asia in 2002, where he played a key role in growing assets by $ 200 billion to $ 4 billion in just a decade. Tam’s signature investments also include AsiaInfo Holdings, which built China’s first national broadband network and became one of the first Chinese tech listings on the Nasdaq.

Tam’s early experiences taught him the value of personal relationships, and the Hong Kong native moved to Beijing in 2002 to befriend entrepreneurs on the mainland. One of his main goals when he started as a venture capitalist was to be invited by startup founders and other investors to weekend parties. Even today, Tam is still involved in team building activities at his issuing companies. “Capital is not just about money. It’s not all about numbers. It’s ultimately about the people, ”Tam said.

Today, his Beijing-based Venturous group has raised $ 131 million from financial institutions, including Fidelity, as well as billionaire families as part of its Series A cycle. It is seeking an additional $ 100 million from here the end of this year to digitize buildings, transportation and other urban facilities in China, an initiative supported by President Xi Jinping himself.

As part of Beijing’s infrastructure master plan, China will invest approximately $ 1.4 trillion over six years to 2025 to install fifth-generation wireless networks, install cameras and sensors, and deploy artificial intelligence technology that will enable cutting-edge solutions such as autonomous driving and smart homes connected to the Internet.

Savio Kwan, Alibaba’s first COO, says Tam is uniquely positioned to lead China’s next tech boom. “Looks like we’re lucky to be there early. But that’s not the case, ”said Kwan, who has invested $ 10 million in Venturous. “Being early means you are well prepared and learning from your past experience.”

It was precisely a missed opportunity that turned Tam into a better investor, according to Kwan. In 2002, as Alibaba tried to raise a third round of $ 5 million, many existing donors – Fidelity included – took a wait-and-see approach. Kwan and several others like co-founders Jack Ma and Tsai ended up investing $ 1 million of their own money to close the cycle, an investment that ended up generating a 40-fold return over the next two years. “It must have affected Benson in the sense that he wants to go in the long run,” Kwan said.

Liu Tianwen, founder and general manager of iSoftStone Information Technology (Group) Co., is among the entrepreneurs who have benefited from Tam’s patience and reluctance to write off struggling startups. When the software company struggled to raise capital during the 2008 financial crisis, Tam not only doubled Fidelity’s investment, but also helped attract more investors. Since then, sales of Beijing-based iSoftStone have climbed to nearly 13 billion yuan ($ 2 billion) in 2020, and the company is expected to sit on the Chinese board of Nasdaq-style ChiNext this year.

“Some investors are looking at an immediate return, but Benson has a long-term view,” Liu said.

Venturous Group makes concentrated bets – pouring almost all of the capital it has raised so far into seven startups, including iSSTech, an iSoftStone spinoff that provides big data and cloud computing services to city planners. He also invested in Zhuyou Hotel Group, a Chinese hotel chain dedicated to serving tech-savvy millennials.

Tam sees investing as a simple starting point for conquering the smart city market and his ambitions extend to creating a vast ecosystem around the companies in his portfolio – an evolution straight out of the giants’ playbook. technology like Alibaba. Venturous Group is in advanced talks with a British engineering conglomerate to form a joint venture in China, which will equip buildings with smart sensors and other advanced technologies, Tam said, declining to provide details.

“One thing he appreciates is the longevity of the value he brings,” Kwan said. “It shows in his interest in wine. If you choose the right type of Château, then you choose the grape, the land and the winemaker. In the long run, you will see the increase in value.