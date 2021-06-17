Piers Morgan says Donald Trump ‘misses’ being president, says he ‘doesn’t get the credit he deserves’





PIERS MORGAN has admitted he misses Donald Trump in the White House and insists the former president “didn’t get enough credit” for the job he did.

The 56-year-old TV presenter praised Trump’s “powerful personality”, who was able to “cut bureaucracy and get to the issues as quickly as possible.”

Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity earlier this week, Morgan said Trump isn’t getting the credit he deserves for being tough on China, something he thinks President Joe Biden is getting. unfair praise.

“What I liked about him [Trump] was his powerful personality that allowed him to get rid of a lot of bureaucracy and get through problems as quickly as possible – and NATO was a good example, ”Morgan told Hannity.

“Everyone knows that most NATO countries do not pay their bills, we know that because Donald Trump brought this injustice to light. That it was unfair that America carried this for so many European countries underpaid.

“He was absolutely right about that. He was also right about the threat from China. Go back two or three years and Joe Biden doesn’t think China is a threat. Suddenly he does.

“Donald Trump has challenged China for 30 years.

“So there were a lot of things that I felt Donald Trump didn’t have enough credit for.

“Which Joe Biden, because he’s a liberal and democratic president, gets too much credit right now. I don’t think he’s being held the same account by the US media as Donald Trump.

“And I think that’s a clear and obvious fact. And it’s not good for the American media. You should be able to hold yourself to account.”

Morgan consistently supported and endorsed Trump during his first presidential campaign in 2016, and was one of the 75-year-old’s most vocal supporters throughout his years in politics, but the two fell out when the Briton criticized Trump’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It appears that despite the recent bad blood, Piers still thinks Trump would be a better choice for the American people than Biden, who he says needs to do more than the “calm everything” job he is currently working with.

“I don’t think that’s enough,” he said.

“I’m not sure people want a calm American who doesn’t take aggressive action.”

