Why Gloucestershire protesters waded into the Cornish Sea wearing Boris Johnson masks

Members of Extinction Rebellion groups from across Gloucestershire demonstrated in St Ives over the weekend.

The protest, titled ‘Drowning in the Promises’, coincided with the G7 summit in Cornwall City, where seven world leaders gathered.

Members of Extinction Rebellion saw the summit as playing a “crucial role” in the climate crisis, but many were disappointed by the “lack of urgency” displayed by members of the G7.

Although leaders have pledged to move developing countries away from coal, they have broke their promise to devote $ 100 billion per year to developing countries affected by climate change.

Gloucestershire’s Extinction Rebellion groups at the protest included the Forest of Dean branch, as well as the founding group of the Stroud Network.

On the eve of the summit, members of Forest of Dean lit the beacon atop the hill in Pan Tod, while others across the country were also lit up. It was hoped that this would send a clear message to Cornwall leaders that the ‘climate and ecological crisis must be high on the agenda’.









Branches across the country took part in the protest, which was organized to “highlight the lack of action so far from the richest countries in the world, despite commitments made in the Paris Agreement to 2016, and to draw more attention to the extreme urgency requested of them. if global temperatures are to be kept less than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels ”.

Activists met on the streets of Falmouth and St Ives on Friday and Saturday, and staged ‘sound the alarm’ protests – stressing to people that we have ‘a serious climate and environmental emergency’.

Sunday, day three, was a demonstration called “All Arms on the Bridge”, calling on leaders to start taking action immediately.

The protests used musical, theatrical and creative means to get the message across to leaders.

Ahead of the summit, many expressed outrage over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s arrival at the event, as he traveled from London to Cornwall by private jet.

Richard Henson, a member of the Forest of Dean branch of Extinction Rebellion, called the Prime Minister’s arrival at the event “inappropriate”.

Mr Henson, 67, said: “You would have thought he wouldn’t do that because he then invites criticism; he is determined to continue to act inappropriately to show that there is no real problem,

“It’s kind of like saying ‘Okay, you can do your little demonstrations, we’ve got it all under control – we’re British, we can take care of it’,

“Good politicians would show they are serious about the climate emergency,











“We had some hope with the fact that Joe Biden is [taking action], but we would like all these G7 members to say “We are the richest countries and we have to take a very big lead”.

