Why Gloucestershire protesters waded into the Cornish Sea wearing Boris Johnson masks

Members of Extinction Rebellion groups from across Gloucestershire demonstrated in St Ives over the weekend.
The protest, titled ‘Drowning in the Promises’, coincided with the G7 summit in Cornwall City, where seven world leaders gathered.
Members of Extinction Rebellion saw the summit as playing a “crucial role” in the climate crisis, but many were disappointed by the “lack of urgency” displayed by members of the G7.
Read more: Distributor does such a good job a vicar blessed him
Although leaders have pledged to move developing countries away from coal, they havebroke their promise to devote $ 100 billion per year to developing countries affected by climate change.
Gloucestershire’s Extinction Rebellion groups at the protest included the Forest of Dean branch, as well as the founding group of the Stroud Network.
On the eve of the summit, members of Forest of Dean lit the beacon atop the hill in Pan Tod, while others across the country were also lit up. It was hoped that this would send a clear message to Cornwall leaders that the ‘climate and ecological crisis must be high on the agenda’.
Branches across the country took part in the protest, which was organized to “highlight the lack of action so far from the richest countries in the world, despite commitments made in the Paris Agreement to 2016, and to draw more attention to the extreme urgency requested of them. if global temperatures are to be kept less than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels ”.
Activists met on the streets of Falmouth and St Ives on Friday and Saturday, and staged ‘sound the alarm’ protests – stressing to people that we have ‘a serious climate and environmental emergency’.
Sunday, day three, was a demonstration called “All Arms on the Bridge”, calling on leaders to start taking action immediately.
The protests used musical, theatrical and creative means to get the message across to leaders.
Check the weather forecast where you are with the InYourArea weather widget:
Richard Henson, a member of the Forest of Dean branch of Extinction Rebellion, called the Prime Minister’s arrival at the event “inappropriate”.
Mr Henson, 67, said: “You would have thought he wouldn’t do that because he then invites criticism; he is determined to continue to act inappropriately to show that there is no real problem,
“It’s kind of like saying ‘Okay, you can do your little demonstrations, we’ve got it all under control – we’re British, we can take care of it’,
“Good politicians would show they are serious about the climate emergency,
“We had some hope with the fact that Joe Biden is [taking action], but we would like all these G7 members to say “We are the richest countries and we have to take a very big lead”.
What do you think of this story? Let us know by logging in and leaving a comment below.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos