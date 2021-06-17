TWK KPK Systematic discrimination

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). (Press office of the Presidential Secretariat)





JAKARTA, AYOCIREBON.COM – Three international organizations that have representatives in Indonesia, including Amnesty International, Transparency International and Greenpeace, wrote to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) about the dismissal of 51 KPK employees because they were deemed not to have passed the national test insight (TWK) which was considered controversial.

The dismissal of KPK employees on the basis of TWK has no legal basis and violates principles of good governance, Transparency International Indonesia General Secretary Danang Widoyoko said, citing an official statement, Wednesday (June 16, 2021).

Danang explained that TWK is only regulated by the internal regulations of KPK, namely Commission Regulation (Perkom) no. 1/2021 concerning the modalities for transferring the status of KPK agents to agents of the civil state apparatus (ASN). There is no law that regulates TWK as a prerequisite for transitioning the status of employees from KPK from being independent to being part of government (ASN).

During the socialization of the status transition, namely on February 17, 2021, KPK President Komjen Firli Bahuri and other leaders also did not publicly explain the process and substance of the TWK and the consequences if the employee did not pass the test. .

Based on the information received by the three organizations, TWK’s questions address sensitive and personal issues such as religious beliefs, political opinions and ideologies.

The TWK process is a form of systematic discrimination and a violation of workers’ rights, including the civil rights of KPK employees, which are in fact protected by national and international laws, said the executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, Usman Hamid.

Usman mentioned five legal bases that could potentially be violated. Firstly, the decision of the Constitutional Court (MK) No. 70 / PUU-XVII / 2019 concerning the judicial review of Law No. 19/2019 concerning the KPK, which emphasized that the transfer of ASN status should not infringe the rights of KPK employees to be appointed ASN.

Secondly, the provisions of article 28D paragraph (2) of the 1945 Constitution and article 38 paragraph (2) of law no. 39/1999 on Human Rights guarantees the rights of KPK employees to receive fair and equitable treatment as well as the right to just working conditions.

Third, the provisions of article 28I paragraph (2) of the 1945 Constitution and article 26 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) were ratified by Indonesia by Law no. 11 of 2005 states that discrimination against workers based on personal thoughts and beliefs violates the right to freedom of thought, conscience, religion and belief.

Fourth, the provisions of Articles 2 and 7 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) even guarantee the right of everyone to equal opportunities to be promoted, recruited and dismissed without discrimination and without any other consideration. as seniority and capacity.

“We also urge the president to support Komnas HAM’s investigation into the TWK process which is suspected of being incompatible with human rights principles by ordering the KPK leaders to cooperate with the investigation,” said Usman.

In addition to violating the rights of the individuals involved, the dismissal of 51 KPK employees who are considered to have a proven track record of integrity, dedication to the eradication of corruption will also weaken the KPK as an organization, especially since corruption occurs in various sectors and has an impact on the realization of human rights, including economic and social rights.

Corruption in the environmental sector, for example, has caused massive environmental damage and disasters, which have caused many casualties and economic losses, both for the community and the country, said the head of Greenpeace Indonesia. , Leonard Simanjuntak.

Therefore, we urge President Jokowi to reverse the dismissal of 51 KPK employees, ensure that evaluations in government institutions are carried out without discrimination, ensure the prevention of further rights violations in government institutions, and guarantee security guarantees and legal protection to employees who oppose dismissal. … that, Leonard said.

