Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says June 21 mega vac | Bhopal News





BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday afternoon amid speculation over a cabinet reshuffle at the Center and political activities regarding board appointments and companies in Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan made it clear that his meeting with the Prime Minister was about state issues, the management of Covid and the vaccination campaign that will be launched from June 21. By the end of December, 70% of the state would be vaccinated, the CM said.

Chouhans one-on-one with the Prime Minister came days after chief ministers from three states led by BJP, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Assam, held closed-door meetings with Prime Minister Modi.

During the meeting, which lasted around 80 minutes, Chouhan reportedly discussed issues related to party politics, while Jyotiraditya Scindia, a member of Rajya Sabha, is expected to be elevated to the post of Union minister under the cabinet expansion project this end of the month or in July. After the meeting, Chouhan announced that Madhya Pradesh will launch a mega vaccination campaign from June 21 instead of July 1.

Today, I met Prime Minister Narendra Modiji in New Delhi and briefed him on the Covid situation in Madhya Pradesh and state governments’ efforts to control Covid, and discussed preparations for deal with the third wave, Chouhan said in a video statement.

PM Narendra Modi and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan during their meeting in New Delhi

Allowing states to borrow up to 5.5% of GDP: Chouhan to PM

Today, 160 positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh and the positivity rate is 0.2%. The state government stands ready with all its might to control the third wave of Covid. Maximum testing, isolating those found positive, finding contracts, continuing the Corona destruction campaign, keeping Covid care centers operating, and encouraging the public to follow appropriate Covid behavior will be will continue, he said.

“On June 21, all ministers including me, MPs, MPs, crisis management committees and prominent figures from different walks of life will come together for the mega vaccination campaign. I have received advice from the Prime Minister to complete the vaccination program on time, he added.

Referring to the issue of the financial crisis against the backdrop of the Covid pandemic, Chouhan urged the Prime Minister to allow states to draw loans on the market up to 5.5% of GDP against 4.5% currently to accelerate activities economic. PM Modis advice is always available for the development of PM and the well-being of people. The Prime Minister is a man of ideas and under his leadership development work in Madhya Pradesh is advancing at a steady pace, the chief minister said. Chouhan also urged to raise the target of purchasing moong dal and other crops before the monsoon and said the MP pledged to increase the production of tuar dal to reduce imports.

The Chief Minister also met with Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadanand Gowda and called for a higher allocation of DAP and urea for the Kharif crop. He met with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot and Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal. He also called top BJP officials before leaving for Bhopal late in the evening, sources said. TNN







