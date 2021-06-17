Multan Sultans beat Quetta Gladiators 110 points





@Quetta Gladiators Twitter | Super League T10 Match 25 – MUL vs QUE – PSL 2021

PSL 2021, MUL vs QUE: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Multan Sultans defeated Quetta Gladiators by a record 110 runs with help from Shan Masood.

Multan Sultans 183 for 5 (Masood 73, Charles 47, Khurram 2-26) defeated Quetta Gladiators 73 (Weatherald 19, Tahir 3-7, Imran 2-13) by 110 points.

Shan Masood scored 73 points in a gracious victory for the Sultans. A combined effort from bowlers and defensive players made the difference in this game. Imran Tahir won 3 for 7, led the Multan Sultans to a landslide victory of 110 points.

The Quetta Gladiators were eliminated from the PSL playoffs. It is also the biggest winning frontier by races in the history of the league.

BATTING RB 4s 6s SR Shan Masood c Mohammad Hasnain b Hassan Khan 73 42 7 4 173.80 Mohammad Rizwan (c) b Khurram Shahzad 21 23 1 0 91.30 Sohaib Maqsood b Zahir Khan 5 8 0 0 62.50 Johnson Charles b Khurram Shahzad 47 24 5 2 195.83 Rilee Rossouw c Usman Khan b Mohammad Nawaz 2 2 0 0 100.00 Khushdil Shah not released 20 18 1 1 111.11 Sohail Tanvir not released 2 3 0 0 66.66 TOTAL (20Ov, RR: 9.15) 183/5

Fall of wickets: 1-72 (Mohammad Rizwan, 8.1 ov), 2-88 (Sohaib Maqsood, 9.6 ov), 3-125 (Shan Masood, 13.5 ov), 4-129 (Rilee Rossouw, 14.2 ov), 5-171 (Johnson Charles, 18.4v)

BATTING RB 4s 6s SR Jake Weatherald c Mohammad Rizwan b Imran Khan 19 10 1 2 190.00 Usman Khan out of stock (Imran Tahir / Rossouw) 12 14 2 0 85.71 Cameron Delport c Sohail Tanvir b Imran Khan 0 2 0 0 0, 00 Sarfaraz Ahmed (c) c Imran Tahir b Sohail Tanvir 13 16 0 0 81.25 Azam Khan c Mohammad Rizwan b Muzarabani 2 6 0 0 33.33 Mohammad Nawaz exhausted (Imran Tahir) 10 6 2 0 166.66 Hassan Khan c Rossouw b Imran Tahir 0 2 0 0 0.00 Usman Shinwari lbw b Imran Tahir 7 6 1 0 116.66 Khurram Shahzad lbw b Imran Tahir 0 1 0 0 0.00 Mohammad Hasnain not released 1 5 0 0 20.00 Zahir Khan c Sohaib Maqsood b Shahnawaz Dhani 6 5 1 0 120.00 TOTAL (12.1Ov, RR: 6.00) 73

Wickets fall: 1-27 (Jake Weatherald, 3.2 ov), 2-27 (Cameron Delport, 3.4 ov), 3-35 (Usman Khan, 5.2 ov), 4-46 (Azam Khan, 7.3 ov), 5-59 (Sarfaraz Ahmed, 8.5 ov), 6-59 (Mohammad Nawaz, 9.1 ov), 7-59 (Hassan Khan, 9.2 ov), 8-59 (Khurram Shahzad, 9.3 ov), 9-66 (Usman Shinwari, 11.1v), 10-73 (Zahir Khan, 12.1v)

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the draw and chose to line up first against Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans in Phase 2 of the 2021 Pakistani Super League here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Wednesday.

Quetta Gladiators (playing XI): Jake Weatherald, Usman Khan, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed (w / c), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hassan Khan, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Khurram Shahzad, Usman Shinwari

Multan Sultans (playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (w / c), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir

Overview:

The final two teams of PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will face off at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium for the 25th game on Wednesday night.

Sitting in second place in the league table with three wins in seven games, the Multan Sultans are coming off after winning 8 wickets for morale against Peshawar Zalmi in their final game on Sunday night. The Abu Dhabi pitch appears to be suitable for the Sultans as they have secured back-to-back wins in their two matches played at the venue so far. They will look to maintain their good form against the Gladiators and secure a third trotting victory to keep their hopes up for the round of 16.

The Quetta Gladiators, meanwhile, languish at the bottom of the table with just one win so far in seven outings. They are almost out of the race for the round of 16. They have suffered back-to-back defeats in their two games played in Abu Dhabi so far and will be eager to bounce back and save their pride in securing victories in their last two games.

Interestingly, the Quetta Gladiators’ only victory this season came against Multan Sultans when the two teams met at the Karachi National Stadium. The Gladiators won 22 points after successfully defending 177 points against the Sultans.

Let’s see if they can break their losing streak by making a brace against the Sultans or not. The match will start at 9:30 p.m. IST.

MUL vs QUE prediction details today

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 25Pakistan Super League 2021Date June 16, 2021 Time: 9:30 p.m. ISTV Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

MUL vs QUE Live Stream: How to watch MUL vs QUE live scores?

The match will not be shown on television for the cricket audience in India. Fans can watch MUL vs QUE LIVE streaming on DSports. For live MUL vs QUE scores, ball-by-ball commentary and the full scorecard, click here.

PSL / Super League T20, MUL vs QUE teams

Sultans of Multan

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sohaibullah, Sohail Khan, Hammad Azam, Imran Khan Snr, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Umar, Rilee Rossouw, Shan Masood, Umar Tail McCoy, Imran Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Muhammad Waseem

Quetta Gladiators

Andre Russell, Anwar Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Hassan Khan, Abdul Nasir, Jack Wildermuth, Jake Weatherald, Khurram Shehzad, Zahir Khan

