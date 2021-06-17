Trump DoJ reports show how loyalists can twist the administration of justice | Laurent Douglas





In 1941, the German Jewish lawyer and political scientist Ernst Fraenkel published a small volume called The Dual State. One of the earliest scholarly treatments of the Third Reich, Fraenkel understood that Hitler’s state was characterized by an unusual dual character. To a large extent, the state operated by arbitrary decree, what Fraenkel called prerogative rule. This state of prerogative functioned essentially as a form of institutionalized anarchy. At the same time, the Third Reich also maintained elements of a normative state, i.e. an administration of justice which remained, at least formally, bound by applicable law.

Without drawing a false equivalence with the Nazi state, it can be said that the Trump administration also demonstrated this double aspect. This emerges with disturbing clarity in recent reports documenting Donald Trump’s efforts to turn the Department of Justice (DoJ) into a partisan tool. The Department of Justice, we must keep in mind, is a large body of over 100,000 lawyers, many of whom are exceptionally competent public servants and dedicated to upholding the rule of law. Yet last week’s reports make it clear how loyalists in key positions can quite radically distort the administration of justice while remaining within the formal confines of the law.

We now know that in an effort to identify the source of the classified information leaked to various fake news outlets, Trump’s Justice Department seized phone records from reporters at CNN, The Washington Post, and The New York Times; subpoenaed by tech giants, such as Apple and Microsoft, for the files of at least a dozen members of the House Intelligence Committee, accessing more than 100 email addresses and phone numbers of the President from the Adam Schiff committee, the Californian Democrat; and issued a gag order preventing Apple from notifying Don McGahn, Trump’s former White House lawyer, that his account and his wife had also been subpoenaed.

Certainly, a president has a legitimate interest in finding the source of classified leaks. But Trumps DoJ went far beyond any ordinary investigation, in effect operationalizing the paranoia and fury of the presidents. By deploying broad investigative powers usually reserved for complex criminal investigations, the Justice Department has treated members of a coordinated branch of government and leading journalists as suspected criminals.

In a sense, only the details here are new. It is well established that Trump sought to use the neutral administration of justice as a tool to protect his friends and settle scores with his enemies. What bothers, then, is only the scope of the operation, and the fact that it was clearly not illegal. Because while we can confidently say that the DoJ’s investigation was a blatant abuse of power, it remains unclear whether the investigators violated any law.

Which brings us back to Ernst Fraenkel and one of his most vivid ideas. By qualifying the administration of justice as a normative order, Fraenkel did not mean that it was necessarily just or equitable, that a normative order should simply be subject to rules and formally in accordance with the law. Indeed, the normative fidelity of states to the rules could serve the toxic aims of the prerogative of the state. For Fraenkel, one of the hallmarks of the Third Reich was the way Hitler’s arbitrary decrees and violent orders were implemented by law-abiding legal officials. A normative order can easily become the instrument of manifest injustice.

At Trump’s Justice Department, things have never reached such an extreme. In part, this is because career lawyers, by threatening to resign en masse, were able to push back Trump’s final and most extreme gamble by mobilizing the resources and prestige of the department to support his big lie that a conspiracy of fraud cost him the 2020 election. But we also know that the most effective stop to Trump’s distortions of the Justice Department came on January 20, with the inauguration of Joe Bidens. As Fraenkel reminds us, the administration of justice ultimately acts less as a control than as a reflection of a head of nation.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos