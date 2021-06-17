Could Trump become Speaker of the House?





Ouch!

Those who still cannot accept the outcome of the 2020 election are fueling surreal fantasies about how the restoration of Donald Trump does not need to wait for the next presidential contest. We are told that Trump himself is obsessed with the extremely strange idea that after audits of the 2020 votes in key states he will be reinstalled as president, possibly even this summer. The lack of any constitutional sanction for such a coup is unlikely to bother the man who once said the document gave him the power to do whatever he wanted.

There is another bizarre scenario floating around MAGA-land that is at least theoretically possible: If (1) the Republicans take over the House in 2022, then (2) they could make Trump the new president, and (3) the President Trump could orchestrate an impeachment and impeachment of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2023, leading to (4) his return to the White House under the rules of presidential succession. Presumably, then, he would be re-elected to a full second term in a landslide in 50 states by a grateful nation freed from the yoke of socialist electoral cheats.

Yes, it is laughable. But contrary to the idea that Trump will return to power in some sort of American version of the Glorious Revolution of 1688 that saved England from the ignominy of a Catholic monarch, it is not impossible.

First, of course, Republicans can take the house back in 2022; for now, that’s the smart money bet given the size of the current Democratic majority, the presidential party’s history of midterm losses, and Republican gains via redistribution and redistribution. And here’s the surprising part: While they control the House, constitutional scholars generally agree that it is not necessary for the president to be chosen from among the members of the House (this possibility has been discussed at length. in 2015 when, for a time, Republicans couldn’t find a president). And if that did happen and someone challenged it in court, the courts would almost certainly defer to Congress to set its own rules.

The bigger questions are whether House Republicans would be willing to make Trump their president and if they want the job, which involves real work at an institution he probably knows nothing about.

Considering the number of House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump (ten) and / or would see him just as soon exiled to an island in the Arctic Sea, it would likely take a large GOP majority in 2023 to even consider moving. to rush. the dreams of Trump’s boyfriend, Kevin McCarthy. And that seems very unlikely. As for Trump’s will to become the oldest person to win a first election as president at the age of 76, that also seems unlikely, although he might enjoy the spectacle of looking down on Joe Biden at the time. ‘a speech on the state of the Union, not to mention the control of the Judicial Commission which decided to dismiss him twice.

But in this extremely distant scenario, Trump would have to wait until 2024 for a chance to pick up the heavy lifting. Even if he could convince the House to impeach Biden and Harris, and even if Republicans also regained the Senate in 2022 (a far riskier proposition than a House recapture), Republicans are no more likely to win. two-thirds of the votes needed for a Senate conviction that Democrats were in 2020 and 2021.

So the fantasy ends with President Trump running for President in 2024, after two happy years of total obstruction and God knows how many inflammatory speeches, resolutions and bills. Since we don’t really know if Trump wants to be president again if it involves a real effort, it’s a wacky notion that can be put back into the dark parts of the mind where nightmares fester.

