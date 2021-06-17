COVID-19: Boris Johnson survives Tory rebellion as MPs support postponement of easing until July 19 | UK News

Coronavirus restrictions in England have been extended until July 19, as MPs voted in favor of a four-week deadline for easing the lockdown.

Boris Johnson faced a rebellion from some Tory MPs who disagreed with continuing the measures next month, but the settlement was passed by 461 votes to 60.

Fifty-one Tory MPs rebelled by opposing the regulation, but Labor backed the plans.

This means that the next and final step of unlocking will now take place in just over four weeks.

Boris Johnson said the four week delay will allow more people to receive two COVID injections



Opening debate in the House of Commons on expanding coronavirus regulations, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the Delta variant, formerly known as the Indian variant “gave the virus extra legs.” .

The new variant “spreads more easily” and it takes four weeks “to put the remaining jabs in the arms of those who need them,” Hancock added.

But some Tory MPs have expressed concern over the deviation from the government’s roadmap of removing all remaining restrictions on June 21.

Former Tory Minister Mark Harper, who chairs the lockdown-skeptical Covid Recovery Group, has expressed “concern” that “we’re just going to be back here yet again to expand the restrictions.”

But the health secretary said the country must learn “to live with this virus” after the four-week “break”.

His Conservative colleague Sir Desmond Swayne (New Forest West) added that the restrictions were never proportionate “even from the start”.

PM: The delay will save “thousands of lives”



“I always thought it was wrong for them to take our liberties, even though they thought they were acting in our best interest in an emergency, but whatever the measure, that emergency is now over and yet freedoms are still denied, and the government will not allow us to assess for ourselves the risks we are prepared to encounter in our ordinary daily life, “he said.

Former Conservative Cabinet Minister Karen Bradley called on the government to “take advantage of the immunization program”.

“With a heavy heart I am afraid to tell the minister that I cannot support the government tonight because I cannot find a way to explain to my constituents why the things they are eager to start again have to wait, ” she said,

“We have to accept that we cannot save all lives – maybe I could have been persuaded if the government was able to support businesses that cannot open but that support is just not there.

“I will not be able to support the government, even if I will on procedural matters.”

Conservative Peter Bone simply said he would vote against the government because they “got it wrong”, adding: “I don’t think the government has argued for postponing the unlock”.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s ‘confident’ restrictions to be lifted July 19



And Tory John Redwood said, “It’s time to trust people more, it’s time to control people less.”

But trying to reassure would-be Tory rebels, Mr Hancock said he had “a very high degree of confidence that we can provide the vaccines we think are needed so that we can then take the fourth step on July 19. “.

Earlier, Labor had given its backing – with Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth saying: “Delaying the roadmap by four weeks will hopefully relieve the pressure on hospitals …

“I think if we lift all the restrictions now, I’m afraid it could be akin to throwing gasoline on the fire right now.”

Earlier Wednesday at PMQs, Tory MP Philip Davies called on the prime minister to listen to his “conservative instincts” and trust the country’s vaccination program instead of listening to “communist scientists” who want to see restrictions. ” forever”.

Johnson postpones ‘freedom day’ for four weeks



His fellow Conservative MP William Wragg has asked for assurances that the easing of lockdown measures will not be delayed once again beyond the new July 19 date.

Mr Johnson reiterated that he believed the four-week delay would save “thousands more lives” and that the restrictions would not be in place “forever”.

“No one, let alone me or [Conservative MP Mr Davies] I want to see COVID restrictions go on forever, and I don’t think they’re going to go on forever either.

“Because, as I made it clear earlier this week, I think we can have a high degree of confidence that our immunization program will work and I think we need to give it a little more time – as I said. ‘I explained – to save thousands more lives by vaccinating millions more people, “the prime minister told MPs.

MPs also voted to extend virtual participation in the House of Commons until July 22 – the start of summer recess – by 588 votes to 563.

The latest figures show 1,136 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in the UK on June 13, an increase of 18% from the previous week.

The government said the proposed extension would be reviewed to see if action could be taken two weeks earlier on Monday, July 5.

However, confirming the delay earlier this week at a press conference in Downing Street, the Prime Minister announced some changes, including remove the 30-person limit for weddings starting June 21 as planned and removing the requirement for residents of nursing homes to self-quarantine for two weeks after day trips.