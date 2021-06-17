Politics
Didi, linked to EXCLUSIVE China IPO, questioned for antitrust violations – sources
- Probe arrives as Didi prepares for major US listing
- Regulators met with Didi and other companies in April – prospectus
- Chinese tech giants face antitrust crackdown
HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) – China’s market regulator has opened an antitrust investigation into Didi Chuxing, three people with knowledge of the matter said, even as the rideshare giant sues what could be the largest initial public offering in in the United States this year.
The investigation, reported here for the first time, is the latest in a massive crackdown on so-called Chinese platform companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) and Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) .
China’s market regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), is investigating whether Didi used competitive practices that unfairly ousted smaller rivals, two of the three sources said.
The regulator is also examining whether the pricing mechanism used by Didi’s core business is transparent enough, the three sources said.
Didi declined to comment. SAMR did not respond to requests for comment.
In its IPO prospectus released last week, Didi revealed that she and more than 30 other Chinese internet companies had met with regulators, including SAMR, in April. Regulators have asked companies to conduct a “self-inspection” and submit compliance commitments, he said.
Companies have been urged to identify and correct possible violations of anti-monopoly, anti-unfair competition, tax and other laws and regulations, Didi said in the filing.
Didi said he has completed the self-inspection and that “the relevant government authorities have carried out on-site inspections”.
He warned that regulators might not be happy with the inspection results and the company could face potential penalties.
Two of the sources familiar with the situation said the market regulator’s investigation is in its early stages and the regulator has yet to give the company detailed instructions.
The impact of the investigation into the company’s IPO, which is expected to be the largest Chinese IPO in New York since Alibaba’s $ 25 billion float in 2014, remains to be seen.
One of the sources said Didi believed pricing and unfair competition would be considered relatively minor infractions, which gave the company enough confidence to move forward with plans for the introduction into stock Exchange.
ANTITRUST REPRESSION
Didi is also highlighting its job creation with regulators, a key factor that could merit a more lenient attitude from Beijing, the source said.
The company now employs around 13 million active drivers per year in China, according to its prospectus.
In recent months, China has sought to curtail the economic and social power of its once poorly regulated internet giants, a crackdown backed by President Xi Jinping. In April, SAMR fined Alibaba $ 2.75 billion, a record for the agency.
Didi, the world’s largest mobility technology platform, operates in 15 countries and has more than 493 million annual active users worldwide, according to its prospectus.
It achieved its dominant position in China after years of subsidy wars with Alibaba-backed Kuaidi and the Silicon Valley-based Chinese unit of Uber, both of which merged with Didi as investors grew weary of burning out. money and demanded profit.
In 2016, Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) sold its business to Didi in exchange for a 17.5% stake in the Chinese company, which also invested $ 1 billion in Uber.
The American company currently holds 12.8% of Didi’s capital, according to the Chinese company’s prospectus. Some of Asia’s biggest tech investment firms, including SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T), Alibaba and Tencent, are also invested in Didi.
Reporting by Julie Zhu, Pei Li in Hong Kong and Beijing Newsroom; Additional reports from Kane Wu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Stephen Coates
