The transmitter Hary Tanoe officially receives the PP KEK MNC Lido City of Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Special Economic Zone for Tourism MNC Lido City which belongs to PT MNC Land Tbk (KPIG) through its subsidiary PT MNC Land Lido, has officially received the status of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for tourism. The status of SEZ is based on Government Regulation (PP) No. 69 of 2021 dated June 16, signed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. KEK MNC Lido Town with an area of ​​1,040 ha located in Bogor Regency. In its official statement, during the issuance of the PP concerning the Lido tourist SEZ, practically all investors and commercial actors of the MNC Lido City SEZ can already benefit from the incentives attached to the special economic zone, namely tax incentives under form of value added tax. (PPN) exemptions on luxury products (PPnBM), corporation tax, excise duties and import duties. Investors also enjoy various advantages for investors related to freight traffic, employment, immigration, land and spatial planning, operating permits and / or other facilities and amenities. KEK MNC Lido Town, 100% owned by KPIG, is host city of world-class entertainment covering an area of ​​3000 ha in Jabodetabek. SEZ MNC Lido City is surrounded by a population of over 70 million people and has direct access to Jakarta’s toll roads. Located between 2 mountains, MNC Lido City SEZ has a comfortable temperature between 22-25? C all year round because it is located at an altitude of about 600 meters above sea level. Developments currently underway in MNC Lido City SEZ are the standard 18-hole PGA Golf and Country Club, Lido Lake Hotel Extension, Movieland for integrated film production and high quality live action / drama, and Lido Music & Arts Center as a festival venue Indonesia’s largest outdoor music and arts scene. The company is taking advantage of this pandemic period to carry out various development activities so that when conditions improve, MNC Lido City SEZ will be ready to welcome tourist arrivals and become the pride of the Indonesian tourist destination. KEK MNC Lido Town aims to attract local and international tourist arrivals and will absorb 6-7 million visitors per year over the next 5 years. Foreign currency inflows of foreign tourists and savings on foreign exchange outflows of domestic tourists who prefer SEZ MNC Lido City to overseas travel are expected to reach US $ 4.1 billion over the next 20 years. MNC Parc Lido. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos