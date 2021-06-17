BJP hesitant to back Prime Minister Modis ‘Hanuman’ Chirag Paswan





The BJP’s apparent reluctance to back Narendra Modis Hanuman Chirag Paswan has led some sections to fear that his leadership has collapsed under pressure from his partner Nitish Kumar at a time when the party’s new grip on Bihar politics appears to be taking hold. be released following Bengal. misadventure. Chirag, shot down by a coup within the Lok Janshakti party led by his uncle, also feels disappointed with Modi after working diligently to weaken Bihar Chief Minister Nitish in the election.

BJP leaders believe leaders are wary of boring allies, especially those like Nitish with whom relations have been uncomfortable in recent times, at a time when parties’ electoral invincibility has collapsed in Bengal and the image de Modis took a hit due to pandemic mismanagement. It is quite clear that Nitish Kumar is behind the LJP split and our party seems to be quietly accepting it, one Bihar BJP leader said. The leader felt that the central leadership might be reluctant to anger Nitish by supporting Chirag also because several longtime allies severed ties with the BJP. Perhaps central leaders don’t want a bad signal to be broadcast before Uttar Pradesh’s elections next year, a Bihar MP said. After the release of the Shiv Sena and the Shiromani Akali Dal, the JDU with 16 MPs is currently the only significant ally remaining within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Center. Realizing the need for partners in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP leadership began wooing disgruntled smaller allies who had felt looked down upon by the Big Brother. Union Home Secretary Amit Shah and BJP leader JP Nadda welcomed leaders of parties with pockets of force in Uttar Pradesh, such as Apna Dal and the Nishad party . Efforts are also apparently underway to bring back another ally, Om Prakash Rajbhar, from the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj party. The BJP believes that the party must forge a coalition of different castes and communities to decisively win the Heart State. The perception that the BJP can help, or at least play with the Nitish ‘determined attempt to divide the LJP has been reinforced by the speed with which Chirags’ uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras has been recognized as the leader of the LJP in the Lok Sabha. within 24 hours. Tuesday. Paras and other rebel LJP deputies gathered and petitioned Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla on Sunday evening for the appointment, and on Monday evening the name of the new leader was notified by the House secretariat. low. Caught off guard by the coup, Chirag sent a letter to the president on Tuesday urging him to withdraw the notification. He claimed that according to the constitution of the LJP, the central parliamentary council (of which Chirag is the chairman) of the party is empowered to decide on the leader of Lok Sabha. We already face problems in the states we govern and it would not be safe to open another front with Nitish, a BJP leader said. The BJP rushed party leaders in Karnataka, Gujarat, Goa and Madhya Pradesh in addition to Uttar Pradesh, with murmurs of discontent and rebellion against the chief ministers of those states. If we had won Bengal things would have been different. The rebellion within the LJP would not have taken place either, said another BJP leader. Many in the BJP believe that Nitish took advantage of the post-Bengal political atmosphere to strike out at the LJP and assert himself in front of the BJP. Nitish felt increasingly surrounded by the BJP after the party became the dominant alliance partner for the first time after the 2020 elections in Bihar. In political circles in Bihar, a buzz had developed that the BJP could claim the post of chief minister of state if it had wrested Bengal. Nitishs JDU only managed to win 43 seats while the BJP tally rose to 74. The JDU had blamed the LJP and its then leader Chirag for its emaciated count of 43. Chirag had opposed the leadership of the Nitish, had broken with the NDA and had presented candidates primarily against the JDU while claiming that he was with the BJP. The JDU felt that the Chirags candidates reduced the NDA’s votes and beat their candidates. During the campaign, Chirag introduced himself as Modis Hanuman and it was widely believed that the BJP was using him to undermine Nitish. On Tuesday, Chirag said his ram dumped him. When asked why he didn’t ask for help from his ram, Modi, Chirag said on Tuesday: if Hanuman is to ask Ram for help, then what’s the point of Ram or Hanuman?







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos