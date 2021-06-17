Trump offered Don Jr. to jail before Ivanka: report





While the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office appears to be focusing on a trusted Trump Organization official for indictment, former Donald Trump attorney and “fixer” Michael Cohen once again recalled that the real estate company of the former president was at the center of a criminal investigation.

Trump’s response to that inquiry showed he had always expected others – including his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump – to take the fall for him, according to Cohen. Trump has also clearly played the favorites, and that includes when considering which adult child he would sacrifice first, Cohen added.

In an interview with The Lincoln Project, Cohen recalled that Trump said if it was Don Jr. or Ivanka going to jail, it should be Don Jr.

It’s not a question of turning around, folks. It’s about telling the truth. And the problem is, everyone lied about Donald. It wasn’t just me. That was the whole business, ”said Michael Cohen, discussing the pressure on members of the Trump Org amid a criminal investigation. https://t.co/NqT5GnMOws

– MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 8, 2021

“Donald says to me, ‘If one of the two has to go eventually, let it be Don: he can handle it,'” Cohen recalled, telling Trump.

This conversation took place around 2012 when the same district attorney’s office, headed by Cyrus Vance Jr., was considering bringing criminal fraud charges against Trump’s two oldest children over allegations that they had deliberately provided information. misleading information to potential buyers at Trump SoHo, a hotel and a condo. development in Manhattan.

As the New Yorker, Pro Publica, and WNYC reported in 2017, the case was mysteriously dropped after Trump’s other personal attorney, Marc Kasowicz, met Vance Jr. – and after the attorney did. a $ 25,000 donation to Vance’s re-election campaign. Vance defended his decision not to press charges against Trump’s children, telling the New Yorker he did not believe there was enough evidence at the time to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that ‘a crime had been committed.

Vance doesn’t appear to have such doubts about the evidence his prosecutors have gathered in their new investigation against the Trump Organization. The New York Times reported this week that prosecutors have entered the last sage of their criminal tax investigation against longtime Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen H. Weisselberg, signaling the possibility that he could be indicted this summer. .

As the Times and other news outlets have reported, prosecutors are primarily addressing Weisselberg in an attempt to seek his cooperation in a broader financial fraud investigation against the former president and the Trump Organization.

Cohen has been outspoken in interviews and on his own podcast, Mea Culpa, about his cooperation with the investigation. He also said he had a personal and painful experience with Trump expecting his subordinates to take the fall for him.

Cohen, who once said he would take a bullet for Trump, served about a year in federal prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations he said he committed under Trump’s leadership . Cohen notably paid porn star Stormy Daniels $ 130,000 just before the 2016 election to keep quiet about his alleged affair with Trump.

In the Lincoln Project interview, Cohen described his fierce and “cult” loyalty to Trump, which he said was ultimately shattered when he went to jail. Cohen also said Trump showed him no loyalty when he was jailed for committing crimes on his behalf.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve said that Donald cares about one person and that’s himself,” Cohen said. “That’s the true definition of a narcissistic sociopath.”

Cohen said Trump has made a habit of throwing others “under the proverbial bus.” He then said, “When you get run over by the tire, it’s going to jump into the driver’s seat and make sure you’re gone. It’s just Donald. Anyone who thinks differently is just plain stupid.

Regarding the current Manhattan DA investigation, Lincoln Project co-hosts Tara Setmayer and Rick Wilson mentioned that Cohen previously predicted that Trump would turn on Weisselberg, as well as his children and even his wife, though. necessary.

Cohen predicted that Trump would first turn on Trump Jr. and serve him in jail, while offering examples of how his eldest son has long been the butt of his disappointment and anger. After that, Trump could switch to the middle child, Eric, with Ivanka being “No. 3.”

“But rest assured, she’s going first (Trump). Melania would leave before Donald, ”Cohen added.

At another point in the interview, Wilson asked Cohen if the former president knew he was looked down upon in his hometown of New York. Cohen said he probably does. He said that was one of the reasons Trump moved to Florida, along with Don. Jr., Ivanka and their families follow.

“The only one who I think is still here is Eric, you know, nobody even knows where Melania and Barron are.” I mean, as far as you know, they’re now in Jeff Bezos’ space shuttle, ”Cohen joked.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos