Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Eagle Squad for the security of Islamabad





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said influential people should be treated with an iron fist for breaking laws instead of putting weak segments inside prisons, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made the statement during the inauguration of the Islamabad Police Eagle Squad which is being brought in for the security of the federal capital.

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Safe City headquarters in Islamabad where he inaugurated the new Islamabad Police Eagle Squad comprising 100 motorcycles.

While addressing the event, the Prime Minister said that prosperity needs a peaceful environment in any society.

He ordered the police force not to treat weak segments with an iron fist but influential people involved in law violations, even though the offender is Imran Khan. Human society is governed by justice and the rule of law, but not with the exhibition of power.

Prime Minister Khan ordered the police force to take independent action against offenders, however, the cops must have compassion for the weaker part of society. The rule of law will be established by bringing the powerful to justice.

The Prime Minister believed that Pakistan had met its development goals until its pace was interrupted by the privileged class. If there was a rule of law, the country would have achieved significant milestones, Prime Minister Khan said.

“There is no sacred cow in our society and all people are equal before the law.” He assured that action will be taken against all offenders because no one is above the law.

Speaking to the Eagle Squad, he said an exemplary system should be put in place in Pakistan’s federal capital.

In January, Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed announced that a new Eagle Squad would soon be introduced for the security of the federal capital Islamabad and that the force would be equipped with the latest technology.

The Home Secretary announced that the checkpoints will also be modernized by the government, while the Eagle Squad will soon be introduced for the security of Islamabad.

