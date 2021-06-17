Politics
Wales poo demolishes Turkey’s home advantage claims | Wales
Visitors to Baku invariably leave Azerbaijan with disturbing memories of crossing roads in front of local suicide bombers.
Pedestrians hoping for longevity need the kind of delicately calibrated balance of caution and aggression presented so superbly on the court by Aaron Ramsey, Gareth Bale and the rest of Robert Pages on the impressive side of the street Wednesday night.
With Ramsey and Bale timely reminding that form may be temporary but class is permanent, Wales have safely negotiated a potentially delicate Euro 2020 crossroads at this remote junction of Europe and Asia.
The Pages team were so good that Bale got away with an extraordinary penalty as they reached the knockout stage while presumably prompting an uncomfortable Turkish investigation.
Perhaps anxious not to be entirely overshadowed by Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin’s Geneva summit, power-hungry Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had taken a top VIP seat. In hindsight, it probably was not an opportunity to take the desired photo.
Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, are close friends and the ties between their countries are deeply rooted; as the sun began to set over the southern Caucasus, Bale and his company might have imagined they were in Istanbul rather than Baku.
Apart from the group of 400 traveling Wales fans, the 30,000 spectators were with Senol Guness. Still, as his players kicked off under Erdogan’s watchful eye, the Turkey coach may have felt a bit exposed.
Guness’s side entered the tournament labeled as black horses, but their failure to muster any sort of offensive threat as they traveled to Italy last Friday in the Group A opener. has placed it under infinitely more uncomfortable pressure than the humidity of Azerbaijan.
Such nervousness can only have been exacerbated by the feeling that Wales was anything but out of their depth by the shores of the Caspian Sea. Pages’ decision to once again depart from his three proven and confident precedents and deploy a four-man defense quickly seemed inspired.
While the Turkeys had clearly improved from last Friday against Italy, they remained too timid and timid in the face of Pages’ daring high press and the scorching left-wing strides of Daniel James.
While Bales’s exquisite through balls pointed to two fine chances Ramsey narrowly missed, the Welsh’s main concern centered on their continued vulnerability to set pieces, corners in particular.
Pages players camouflaged it by staying in the spotlight whenever possible, along with Ramsey’s invaluable talent for making late, impeccably timed sprints into the box, baffling Turkey. There were some weird cameos when Guness’s team enjoyed decent possession, swapping a few one-two, but whenever James, Bale, and Ramsey took possession, their opponents’ body language screamed doubt.
Ahead of kick-off, Burak Yilmaz, the 35-year-old Lille striker and Turkey captain, revealed his side were shattered and fragile as a result of their Italian dissection, and at half-time Ramsey s’ was reveled in undoing much of the mental urgency. repairs undertaken by Gunes. Another beautifully weighted flash of brilliance from Bale lit up the Azeri night and suddenly the Juventus midfielder accelerated into the box and shot down seamlessly, then did a half volley to Wales to take a well-deserved lead.
As Yilmaz missed an inviting half-chance amid audible boos, Gunes clearly looked uncomfortable. He can’t really look forward to his post-match encounter with Erdogan.
God knows how the crowd might have reacted if Bale had converted the penalty he subsequently won rather than placing it high on such an arched trajectory, it wouldn’t be surprising if the ball flew east across the Caspian and eventually landed in the Karakum Desert in Turkmenistan.
Turkey felt that fate had thrown at them a lifeline and the balance of power duly altered to the point of becoming unrecognizable. Suddenly Wales struggled to touch the ball, let alone hold onto it, but Page kept enough composure to introduce Ethan Ampadu to the defensive spirit, while Ben Davies made some vital interceptions. .
It was, however, Ramsey who would contribute to the decisive tackle of the night, his perfectly timed intervention costing Mert Mulder an equalizer before Danny Wards’ extraordinary save was denied to Merih Demiral.
Yilmaz deliberately caused a heated argument, but the assault on Wales Street was not only too controlled for them to fall into this trap, but also facilitated Bales’ atonement for the penalty kick through his creation of the goal in Connor Roberts’ downtime.
Erdogan likes to think of himself as a Latter-day Sultan, but now all authority rested with Wales.
