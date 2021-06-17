President Jokowi did not submit the national capital surpres to the DPR, here is the reason: National Okezone





JAKARTA Although the bill (RUU) The national capital has been included in the National Legislation Program or Prolegnas 2021, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) still needs various real information on the ground before submitting the Surpres to the DPR, the Presidential Personnel Office (KSP) said. For the President, the voice of the people of North Penajam Paser is important information. Covid-19 is a game-changer, so development will adapt accordingly. The presidential staff office will continue to oversee it, IV KSP MP Juri Ardiantoro said in a written statement on Wednesday (6/16/2021). READ ALSO: Moeldoko: no religion justifies violence The jury’s statement was made during a dialogue with the Penajam Paser Regional Leadership Communication Forum (Forkopimda) at the local DPRD office. The jury made sure that the IKN project in East Kalimantan would pay attention to local wisdom. To formalize it, we need a Government Regulation (PP) which passes through a Regional Regulation (Perda). This regional regulation will become the legal basis for the IKN to take into account local wisdom, he said. READ ALSO: Government Sends State Capital Bill to DPR After Recess Meanwhile, North Penajam Paser DPRD Chairman Jhon Kenedy agreed that the community should be hosted in the construction of the new IKN. Many people want to participate by expressing their opinions. They don’t want to be kicked out and need existence, Jhon said. At the same location, the northern regent of Penajam Paser, Abdul Gafur Mas’ud, said there were still infrastructure problems. However, the community really hopes that the IKN development plan will be realized soon. We believe that the IKN will not only contribute to the development of East Kalimantan, but to Kalimantan as a whole, Abdul said. Currently, local communities must adapt to the budget allocation for the management of Covid-19. Thus, according to the Regent, coordination between central and regional governments must be strengthened, so that the use of the budget can be maximized. (dka)

