Maps show Arizona Republicans rejecting Donald Trump in November 2020 election





New independent analysis of Maricopa County voter data indicates that Republican-leaning voters in wealthier areas were more likely to reject Donald Trump in the 2020 election, contributing to the loss of the former president in Arizona.

The analysis was conducted by a bipartisan trio of electoral retirees: Benny White, Larry Moore and Tim Halvorsen. The team said it embarked on its own audit in the hope of debunking myths about the Arizona election and restoring public confidence in the voting process.

White is a Republican agent in Arizona, while Moore and Halvorsen are former executives of Clear Ballot, an election and audit firm. Their efforts were completely separate from the Arizona Senate-sanctioned audit conducted at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

What did an independent audit team find when examining detailed voting data in Arizona? Find out their data-driven responses to the allegations of bamboo fiber ballots, illegal voting and error rates in a series of exclusive reports, which begin tonight on ABC15 News at 6 a.m.

To begin this analysis, the trio obtained and examined the Maricopa Counties Votes Record, a database that contains the results of each of the 2.1 million ballots cast in November.

Maps generated from the 751 data recorded for the votes cast in the Maricopa County constituency show that the wealthy constituencies around Paradise Valley and the Arcadia area in Phoenix collectively had some of the largest numbers of Republican voters. engaged who did not vote for Donald Trump. These areas also tend to have residents with higher levels of education.

The darker red areas on the interactive map below show where more Republican voters, per Maricopa County constituency, did not choose Trump.

Palo Cristi, for example, an enclosure adjacent to Camelback Mountain, was raised by Trump to 55% in Bidens to 44%, but 6.3% of voters who supported most of the other Republicans on the ballot did not supported Trump.

The team drew their conclusions after looking at people who voted in the same party for at least 8 of the 15 partisan races. They found that 13,000 more people voted for majority Republican candidates than majority Democratic candidates in Maricopa County, which should have given former President Donald Trump a partisan advantage.

The map below shows the geographic differences in the percentage of majority Republican voters, by constituency, who did not vote for Trump. Darker red areas indicate higher concentrations of disgruntled Republicans.

There were many more majority Republican voters, nearly 60,000, who did not vote for Trump than majority Democratic voters, almost 39,000, who did not vote for President Joe Biden. The margin was nearly 21,000 voters, erasing the overall Republican advantage. The team says it helped explain how Trump lost in Maricopa County when nearly all Republicans in county races won.

Democrats had fewer voters overall, but those voters were also more loyal to Biden at the top of the list.

The map below shows the percentage of disgruntled Democratic presidential voters, by constituency.

White, Moore, and Halvorsen noted that disgruntled voters impacted Bidens and Trumps vote totals, and many ridings had at least a few of those voters. They say this is proof that the votes were legitimate and were not part of a larger effort to outsmart the system.

Take a look at the map below, which shows the number of unhappy Democratic presidential voters, by constituency.

