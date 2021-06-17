World News in Brief | national news

A phenomenon known as sea snot has invaded the Sea of Marmara and surrounding waters south of Istanbul and threatens ocean wildlife throughout the region. The material is caused by chemical plant wastes and sewage spills that kill microbial life in the local ocean, allowing invasive slimy algae to grow at an exponential rate. The slime curls up and clings to the gills and mouth and blocks out sunlight, killing anything in its path. Sea glanders have now spread to the Aegean and Black Seas and threatens high-end fishing industries in the region where some of the more expensive specialties are found, such as osetra caviar. Turkish government has launched cleanup process, but locals and fishing industry call for efforts too little too late
Tension is mounting at the high-altitude border between India and China as the first anniversary of a conflict that has left 20 Indian and 4 Chinese soldiers dead. The conflict began when the soldiers clashed with stones and sticks and then opened fire. This conflict marked the deadliest conflict between the two nuclear powers in half a century, as both sides were heavily reinforced by military forces and equipment. The leaders of the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping, accuse each other of having started the conflict and even a year later, no notable progress has been made. The conflict has also devastated Indian farmers and ranchers in the region who are already facing falling crop prices with new crop price laws that the Indian government put into effect two years ago.
Illegal gold mining in Mozambique’s Chimanimani National Reserve has led to the pollution of waterways with mercury and disturbed dirt as forests are felled throughout the once pristine tourist attraction. Illegal mining began to resume after a cyclone devastated neighboring towns in 2018. Miners, when caught, are arrested and educated on the destruction that mining creates and provides opportunities in the city. ‘tourism aspect of the park with the aim of gaining the trust of the miners and rectifying the situation that led them to illegal mining in the first place. Repeat offenders risk jail.
A global shipping crisis originally caused by the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak has resulted in product shortages around the world. These shortages are magnified by a labor shortage in mass transport hubs like China, the UK and the US. The shipping crisis is taking the form of shipping hubs contaminated with SARS-CoV-2 and some inbound ships, such as those off the coast of Shanghai, wait two weeks at sea to be unloaded or are diverted elsewhere. The ripple effect is increasing exponentially with truck driver shortages being felt around the world. Companies that sell raw materials are hit the hardest because they don’t work with items on hold or overflowing. It drives up consumer prices for things like wood, steel, and iron.
