Donald Trump set to beat Kamala Harris on southern border as he ramps up the pressure with his visit





As US Vice President Kamala Harris faces calls to visit the US-Mexico border, former President Donald Trump has stepped up the pressure by announcing plans to visit the Texas border later this month.

In a statement this week, Mr. Trump said he plans to visit the southern border of our decimated country on June 30 with Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

The Biden administration inherited from me the strongest, safest, and most secure border in US history and in just a matter of weeks it turned it into the worst border crisis in history. from the United States, he said, referring to an increase in arrivals at the southern border.

The announcement comes after Mr. Abbott pledged to raise funds from donors around the world to put up new border barriers between Texas and Mexico in continuation of Mr. Trump’s border wall ambitions.

During his tenure, Mr. Trump saw hundreds of miles of border wall erected between the United States and Mexico as part of a sweeping national immigration crackdown.

His successor, President Joe Biden, froze funding for the construction of the border wall on his first day in office, with the White House calling on lawmakers to block future funding for the development of the border wall and redirect the money to other border security initiatives.

In a podcast interview released Tuesday, Abbott said he would accept contributions from anyone and everyone around the world to see more border walls built along the US-Mexico border in Texas .

He said he would reveal more details of the plans later this week.

Recently, former Vice President Mike Pence joined a growing chorus of voices calling on Ms Harris to visit the US-Mexico border as part of her tenure to oversee the response to increased arrivals at the southern border. .

It’s about time, Vice President Harris, Pence said in a tweet Friday. It’s time to manage the #BidenBorderCrisis!

When asked in an interview with NBC that aired last week if she would be heading to the border anytime soon, Ms Harris raised her arms and said a trip would take place at some point.

You know … we’re going to the border. We went to the border, she said.

Pressed that she had yet to make a border visit in her role, she replied: And I haven’t been to Europe. I don’t understand the point you are making.

It is still unclear when Ms Harris will make the trip or if Mr Trump will reach the border before her.

Instead, Ms Harris currently appears to be focusing more on the root causes of migration, with the vice president visiting Guatemala and Mexico on a trip to discuss efforts to tackle irregular migration to the border. American.

