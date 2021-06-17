Marcus Rashford opens up on PM’s ambitions a year since Boris Johnson’s letter

Marcus Rashford established himself as a national treasure a year ago this week with an open letter to Boris Johnson.

But despite having helped the government run the country and having spoken with Barack Obama, the England striker has absolutely no ambition to one day become prime minister.

Instead, Rashford is proud that the past year has shown, with his campaign for free school meals and to end child poverty, that footballers have more going for them than just kicking a ball.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling were awarded MBEs last weekend to recognize the work they do while Rashford set an example for others.







This is the main reason I started doing what I do, Rashford said. I wanted to help the children and show them that there are different ways of helping each other.

I wanted to show that if you help young people and they grow up with that kind of mindset and commitment to something, this is how you make lasting change. If not, you might be able to change something for two or three years, but it just won’t last.

I wanted to start talking to younger people and connecting with them, and I managed to do so. This example you said is great to hear because that’s why I wanted to start doing it. In the meantime I hope it will continue.

The problem we were trying to solve is so big and it is so hard to solve it on your own. So I had to educate more people about it, get more people to help, and take it step by step, day by day, because it changes every day.

Rashford is already an MBE but is surely destined to be knighted someday, but scoffed at the idea that one day he could rule the country himself. Can he exclude it?

Yeah I probably can because it’s not something I grew up wanting to do, Rashford said.

I don’t really think about it, but it was great talking to him (Obama) and I enjoyed talking to people like that, learning from them and getting what I can from the stories they tell me. It is something that I will always remember.

Rashford has had a sensational year both on and off the pitch but it is wreaking havoc on his football as he enters the Euro healing shoulder and ankle injuries that will need to be dealt with.

But he also revealed why he became a leader and a source of inspiration for a whole generation. People have always told me, especially my brother, because I always used to play in front of the field, it is important to lead by example, he said.

I’m just trying to do things the right way, that’s all. It’s pretty simple in my head because I’ve been doing this all my life. So not much has changed in this regard.

Rashford was Gareth Southgate’s big call to leave the starting lineup, but there were no complaints and he came on at the end of the game, even taking back the armband and the Manchester United striker insists the fact that he is fit to play a large part.

He added: I understand my body well and have been playing for a while without the things that are holding you back somehow.

But this is the last push of this season and then we have some free time, so I’m just going to focus on giving everything I can while I’m here for the team.