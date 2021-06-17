The importance of the new Chinese space station

JIUQUAN The addition of a crew to China’s new orbiting space station is another major breakthrough for burgeoning space power.

Here is an overview of the main developments:

WHAT IS THE PURPOSE OF THE MISSION?

The three-member crew are to stay for three months in the station’s main living module, named Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony. They will perform science and maintenance experiments, spacewalks and prepare the facility to receive two additional modules next year.

While China admits it was late for the space station game, it says its facility is state-of-the-art. It could also survive the International Space Station, which is nearing the end of its effective lifespan.

The mission is also relaunching the Chinese crewed space program after a five-year hiatus. With Thursday’s launch, China has sent 14 astronauts into space since performing the feat for the first time in 2003, becoming the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to do it.

WHY IS CHINA BUILDING THE STATION?

As the Chinese economy began to gain momentum in the early 1990s, China formulated a space exploration plan, which it executed at a steady and cautious pace. While China was not allowed to participate in the International Space Station, mainly due to the United States’ objections to the secret nature of the Chinese program and its close military ties, it is likely that the country would have built its own station anyway as it sought great space power status.

At a press conference on Wednesday, deputy director of the Chinese Manned Space Agency, Ji Qiming, told reporters at the Jiuquan Launch Center that building and operating the space station will increase China’s technology. and “would accumulate experience for everyone”.

The space program is part of a global drive to put China on the right track for even more ambitious missions and to provide opportunities for cooperation with Russia and other countries, mainly European, as well as the Office of Foreign Affairs. United Nations space.

POLICY AND SECURITY

China’s space program has been a huge source of national pride, epitomizing its rise from poverty to the world’s second-largest economy over the past four decades. This has helped strengthen the power of the Communist Party, whose authoritarian rule and strict limits on political activity have been tolerated by most Chinese as long as the economy is growing.

President and Party Leader Xi Jinping has been closely associated with this success, and Ji in his remarks cited Xi as setting the updated agenda for China’s rise to space. The first mission to the station also coincides with the party’s centennial celebration next month, a major political milestone.

At the same time, China is modernizing its military at a rapid pace, raising concerns among its neighbors, the United States and its NATO allies. While China supports the peaceful development of space on the basis of equality and mutual respect, many recall that in January 2007, China sent a ballistic missile into space to destroy an inactive weather satellite, creating a field of debris that continues to be a threat.

WHO ARE THE ASTRONAUTS?

Mission Commander Nie Haisheng, 56, and other astronauts Liu Boming, 54, and Tang Hongbo, 45, are former People’s Liberation Army Air Force pilots with diplomas academics and a solid scientific background. So far, all Chinese astronauts have been recruited into the military, highlighting its close ties to the space program.

For Nie, this will be his third trip to space, and for Liu, his second after a mission in 2008 that included China’s first spacewalk. Tang, who was recruited from the second group of applicants in 2010, is flying into space for the first time.

Future missions to the station will include women, officials say, with extended stays of up to six months and up to six astronauts on the station at a time during crew changes. With China’s international cooperation and exchanges intensifying, it is only a matter of time before foreign astronauts join their Chinese colleagues on a mission at the station, Ji told reporters on Wednesday.

WHAT ELSE IS CHINA DOING IN SPACE?

Along with its manned space program, China has boldly embarked on exploring the solar system with robotic spacecraft. He landed a probe on Mars last month that carried a rover, the Zhurong, which is carrying out a series of investigations, in particular looking for frozen water that could provide clues as to whether the red plant has once endured life.

Previously, China had landed a probe and a rover on the less explored far side of the moon, joining the Yutu rover, or Jade Rabbit, which was part of a previous lunar exploration mission. China has also brought back the first lunar samples from a space program from any country since the 1970s and officials say they want to send Chinese astronauts to the moon and possibly build a research base there.