RED ZONE FILES: Fight Club de la Démocratie – Journal





All is not well in Islamabad.

As parliament declares war on itself, there are now fears that the system may overheat and that there is no coolant in sight. This week, the work of the National Assembly showed that the parliament has become almost dysfunctional. The upper and lower chambers are managed on the basis of rules and traditions. The Speaker of the House applies the rules and the members respect the traditions. They are now either unable or unwilling to do what is necessary to run the house. This has serious consequences.

The Leader of the Opposition has always enjoyed the tradition of speaking without interruption. The head of the house too. This tradition was defeated on the day Imran Khan was elected head of the house and rose to give his first speech. The opposition created a ruckus when the new prime minister shouted in his speech. This time, the Treasury banks have turned the tide in the face of the opposition. But there is a difference. He’s a small one, but a dangerous one.

We have no problem with the PTI people making noise and heckling during Shehbaz Sharif’s speech, a senior PML-N official said. We have a problem if he is forcibly prevented from making his speech. The leader explains that the treasury banks deliberately triggered a physical altercation which endangered the opposition leader. President Asad Qaisar also failed to discipline the assembly and, by adjourning the debate, deprived the opposition leader of completing his speech. A new precedent has been set.

Editorial: While MPs have the right to register their protest, violent and aggressive behavior is unacceptable

A tit-for-tat is waiting to happen. When it does, it will invite retaliation. Which in turn will invite counter-retaliation. As the Treasury and the opposition benches begin to climb the ladder they already have, it will soon become clear that the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will not be able to speak on the parliamentary floor. Add to that the fact that the legislation is now limited to issuing prescriptions, and civility has evaporated from this lavish environment, and you can see a situation tailor-made for a disaster. But before disaster struck, a smaller scale would already have ensued with the dysfunction of the institution that forms the core of a democratic system. While parliament has not yet become useless, it is rapidly moving in this direction. Try to digest the repercussions of this impending outcome.

Try to visualize also the state of a democracy which remains in perpetual state of confrontation. We have always had an eventful relationship between government and opposition often leading to the ousting of government via presidential powers which have now been suppressed by law, but we have rarely seen even a semblance of a relationship breaking down. work that is posted today. If parliament is dysfunctional, debates are impossible and normal legislation is impractical, the system is fueled by personal and political hatred, the engine of democracy will begin to whistle poisonous steam and fumes.

What if it is? It can be argued that after five years voters can reject the party they hold responsible for confusing the system and blazing its operational parts. The system will self-correct with the manifestation of the will of the voters through general elections.

Ah, the general election. Which brings us to those charged with holding them and they have a few things to say. We all better be careful.

The Pakistan Election Commission had pretty much had enough. On Tuesday, he said publicly that he had strong objections to the electoral reform bill bulldozed by the National Assembly last week. The committee has prepared a detailed document which lists quite comprehensively why it cannot support at least 28 of the 62 amendments to the 2017 electoral law. It indicates that it communicated it to the relevant parliamentary committee, but none of it. these objections were only reflected in the bill was crossed. Here’s the alarming thing: The ECP claims that many of the bill’s key amendments violate many articles of the Constitution.

In the document it prepared, the ECP made it clear that if this bill became law, it would not be possible for it to ensure that the general elections were held in a free and fair manner. But there is something else in the analysis of PCEs that has disturbing nuances. The amendments included in the new bill show a deliberate and very well-deliberated decision to transfer key powers from the PCE to the National Database Registration Authority. The ECP says this decision is also unconstitutional. Does this aim to dilute the powers of the ECP so that the federal government can have more control over everything electoral? In essence, then, the opposition is totally opposed to this electoral reform project, and now the ECP itself has serious reservations about it.

Now view the status of the next general election if this bill becomes law. Try to digest the repercussions.

So what will happen to the invoice? The opposition betrayed its incompetence by not blocking it in committee. Red Zone insiders say the combined opposition had the numbers to do so, but many key members were absent during the proceedings. Some of them were senior members and so far they have not been snapped up by their leaders for this major failure. The government refused to give in, so it is unlikely that any of the amendments the opposition is now proposing will be included in the bill. Given the Senate numbers, it will come as no surprise that the government can also get it through the upper house.

This means that the case will be taken to court. Opposition sources say they will most likely file a petition in the Supreme Court. Once this is done, it is expected that the court will convene the ECP to give its opinion. The ECP has already officially declared that the bill in its current form violates the Constitution. The fight is about to spill over to the highest court in the land.

In fact, it’s all about fighting, and today’s system has evolved into a big fighting club. There are studio fights, parliament fights, and every forum fights on every issue on every occasion for every reason. The arteries that pump blood through this system, laws, rules, conventions, traditions, and even the spirit of a representative order, these arteries become clogged with the cholesterol of disgust, hostility, and contempt. Clogged arteries, as we all know, are synonymous with problems for the body.

This is why all is not well in Islamabad.

Posted in Dawn, le 17 June 2021

