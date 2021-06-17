PM Modi – The New Indian Express





Through Express news service BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is engaged in digital partnerships, including collaborations within startup and quantum technology ecosystems with France and other European countries. Modi was speaking virtually at Viva Tech, an annual startup and tech event held in Paris. He said that India, as an open society, economy and nation, welcomes partnerships and that in the latest rounds of talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and European leaders, digital partnerships that boost strength economy, employment and prosperity have become a priority. “Like President Macron, I have confidence in the power of science and the possible scope of innovation that will help us achieve a more inclusive, caring and sustainable future. This pandemic is a test not only of our resilience but also of our imagination. Our partnership must serve a great purpose in the service of humanity, “said Modi. The Prime Minister also congratulated India’s leading IT service companies including Infosys, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, as well as French companies such as Capgemini and Atos for helping the two countries forge closer partnerships in the tech industry. . Modi called on innovators, investors around the world to invest in India on the basis of five pillars of talent, market, capital, ecosystem and culture. “India’s advancements in tech and startups are well known. Our country is home to one of the largest startup ecosystems in the world. Several unicorns have appeared in recent years. India is actively working to nurture culture of innovation A diverse and vast market awaits you, ”said the Prime Minister. He added that startups need to take the lead in developing innovation because they are best positioned to fuel global transformation. “Startups also need to explore innovations in healthcare, environmentally friendly technologies like waste recycling, agriculture and new age learning tools,” Modi said. Earlier this year, the Prime Minister announced a Rs 1,000 crore “Indian Startup Fund” to support early stage businesses at the Prarambh-Startup International summit. Under this program, grants of up to Rs 20 lakh will be provided to startups for ‘proof of concept’, while funding up to Rs 50 lakh can also be obtained through convertible bonds. or debt or debt-related instruments for marketing.

