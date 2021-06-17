Jets Woody Johnson opens up about allegations of racism, if he regrets working for Donald Trump in 1st interview since returning from UK





Jets owner Woody Johnson was standing at the team’s premises, the teams’ training ground behind him, and he couldn’t help but smile.

Johnson spoke to the media for the first time since leaving the team after the 2016 season to work as US Ambassador to the UK for President Donald Trump.

It has been a great honor to serve in my post in the UK, Johnson said Wednesday, then looked skyward. We’ve never had a day like this.

The smile faded when asked about his tenure in the Trump cabinet.

The question: Do you regret working for a president who falsely claimed the election was stolen?

Response from Johnson: Uh, yeah, I mean if you could stick to football that would be good.

Johnson didn’t have much interest in talking about anything other than Robert Saleh, Joe Douglas, Zach Wilson and the Jets as an organization, although it was difficult to avoid when asked to respond directly to allegations of racism made against him while he was in his ambassadorial post.

Last July, Johnson was investigated by a State Department watchdog after being accused of making racist and sexist comments in the role, according to a CNN report. According to the report, three people and a diplomat familiar with the State Department investigation said Johnson made racist generalizations about black men and wondered why the black community was celebrating Black History Month .

Now Johnson is returning to his role as owner of the Jets, after four years where his brother, Christopher, held the role.

Before responding to the allegations, Johnson called it a tremendous honor to have served each of you, the American people, as ambassador.

As for the allegations: They have been investigated at the highest levels of the State Department, Johnson said. The Civil Rights Office thoroughly investigated and investigated all of the allegations and concluded that none of them were founded. None of that. There is a letter to that effect, there are documents, that’s what I suspected.

Johnson said his wife was absolutely furious when she saw the report.

Because it goes against my history and everything I’ve done my whole life, Johnson said. So it was something that was really, really hard for me to listen to all this, but it’s done. It is complete.

Now Johnson is back at the helm of a Jets organization that has been the laughing stock of the NFL since leaving and has not made the playoffs for a decade.

It’s great to get back to what I really love, Johnson said. And that’s football.

Subscribe now and support the local journalism you rely on and trust.

Zack Rosenblatt can be contacted at [email protected] Tell us your coronavirus story or send a tip here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos