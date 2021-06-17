Corona cases are approaching 2 million! Should we lock, Pak Jokowi?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Corona virus pandemic (Coronavirus disease 2019/ Covid-19) is back in Indonesia. Is it time for the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to assert itself more by limiting the activities of the population? Is it time for Indonesia to set up a regional quarantine alias? confinement? As of June 16, 2021, the Ministry of Health reported that the total number of positive corona patients in the country was 1,937,652 people. An increase of 9,944 people from the previous day, the largest daily increase since February 22, 2021. Over the past 14 days, the average number of positive patients has increased by 7,563 people per day. An increase from the previous 14-day average of 5,619 people per day. The number of active cases also continues to increase. Active cases are the number of patients who are still undergoing treatment, both in health facilities and independently. These data illustrate how heavy the burden is on a country’s health system. As of June 16, 2021, the number of active corona cases in Indonesia was 120,306 people. An increase of 3,519 people compared to the previous day. Over the past two weeks, the average active case has increased by 1,424 people per day. An increase from the previous two week average of 895 people per day. The increase in the number of cases cannot be separated from the increasing mobility of the community. The virus, which was initially endemic in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, People’s Republic of China, spreads more easily when there is an increase in human-to-human interactions and contact. Citing the Apple Mobility Index, the average mobility index of +62 residents while driving is 119.59. This means that it is already higher than the pre-pandemic period, higher than normal conditions. People are no longer at home. Next page -> Indonesia needs containment?

