Boris Johnson was right to delay the end of the lockdown – poll | United Kingdom | New

Coronavirus: Sage forecasts are “completely wrong”, according to IDS

This week, the Prime Minister announced the disappointing news for millions of Britons that June 21, dubbed “Freedom Day”, has been postponed to July 19. He argued that more time was needed to avoid thousands of deaths and unbearable pressure on the NHS, after experts warned him of the possible consequences.

He insisted it made “sense to wait a little longer” for all legal limits on social distancing at public events to be lifted. A survey of reader reactions was broadcast on Express.co.uk following Mr Johnson’s announcement, from 10:05 p.m. on June 14 to 8:10 p.m. on June 16. The first question asked: “Was Boris Johnson right to delay the end of the containment measures until July 19?” Out of 3,257 votes, 64% (2,088) of voters said the prime minister was right to delay ending the lockdown restrictions.

Boris Johnson was right to delay the end of the lockdown

Only 35% (1,148) said Mr Johnson should not have delayed ending the final restrictions, while one percent (21) said he did not know. The second question which asked “Which of the final restrictions should have been lifted?” Sparked a division among 3,182 votes. About 35% (1,110) said none of the final restrictions should have been lifted, while 34% (1,092) said all restrictions should be lifted. Of those who chose specific restrictions, 11% (362) said the rules on funerals should have been lifted, with eight percent (246) voting in favor of removing restrictions on weddings. READ MORE: The 20 Events Britons Most Want to Visit After Lockdown Ends

Lockdown restrictions that have been delayed

British public vote on whether they would minimize travel

Only four percent (128) said working from home, if possible, should be phased out. Two percent voted in favor of lifting audience limits in sporting events (78), mixing with whoever you want, however you like (72) and audience limits in cinemas and theaters ( 66). Only one percent (28) called for the reopening of nightclubs. Express.co.uk also asked the UK public, “Will you minimize travel in and out of high risk areas?” DO NOT MISS

Would the British be tested more often?

About 28 percent (892) said they would and 13 percent (417) voted they don’t know. Despite having set a date of July 19, Mr Johnson has left open the possibility of ending the restrictions on July 5 if the data turns out to be significantly better than expected. However, he conceded “let’s face it, probably more likely four weeks.” When asked “do you think all restrictions will be lifted on July 19?” Of the 3,217 votes, 46% (1,480) replied that they did not think the restrictions would be lifted until later.

The British asked if they think the restrictions will be lifted from July 19

About 25% (796) said the restrictions would be lifted on July 19, while 26% (830) said they did not know. Only three percent (111) said final restrictions would be lifted before Mr Johnson’s postponed date. In a final question from Express.co.uk, he asked, “How do you feel about the coronavirus now?” Out of 3,227 votes, 40% (1,279) said they felt “about the same” while 28% (893) were “not worried”.

What do the British think of Covid now?