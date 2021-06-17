Biden questions China’s desire to find origin of coronavirus





US President Joe Biden holds a post-US-Russia summit press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. Peter Klaunzer / Pool via REUTERS GENEVA (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden said China is trying to project itself as the responsible nation over the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was not clear whether Beijing is really trying to understand the origins of the coronavirus. When asked if he would call Chinese President Xi Jinping as an old friend of an old friend to ask him to readmit World Health Organization investigators, Biden replied: Let’s be clear: we do. know well, we were not old friends. It’s just pure business. Biden has made it clear that he remains skeptical about China’s cooperation with the WHO investigation. China is trying very hard to project itself as a responsible and very, very open nation, and it is trying very hard to talk about how it is helping the world in terms of COVID-19 and vaccines, Biden said. Look, some things you don’t have to explain to the world, they see the results. Is China really trying to get to the bottom of this? Biden in May ordered his assistants to find answers to the origin of the virus that causes COVID-19, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and said US intelligence agencies were investigating rival theories, potentially including the possibility of a lab accident in China. A WHO-led team that spent four weeks in and around Wuhan in January and February with Chinese researchers said in their report that the virus was likely transmitted from bats to humans via another animal, and that its introduction by a laboratory incident was extremely unlikely. But experts said some data had been withheld, and Washington said the study was insufficient and inconclusive. China has repeatedly said the politicization of the issue will hamper investigations. Reporting by Steve Holland and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Kevin Liffey

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos