Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to meet PM Modi in Delhi today, talks likely on NEET and Covid vaccines | Latest India News

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister and DMK Chairman MP Stalin will be in Delhi today for a two-day visit. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay in the nation’s capital.

This is Stalin’s first visit to New Delhi after being sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu last month.

Although the office of the chief minister has not released any official agenda for Stalin’s visit, discussions are expected to take place on the issues raised by Stalin in his communications to the prime minister in recent weeks.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi on Monday, the chairman of DMK requested immediate instructions from the Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas to cancel the tender process for the extraction of hydrocarbons in the Vadatheru block of the basin. de Cauvery in the Pudukkottai district.

In the letter, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu urged the prime minister to ask the ministry to consult with the state government “ab initio” before bringing an area of ​​Tamil Nadu for any auction in the future. for the exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons.

Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday that the chief minister would ask the Center for more Covid vaccines for the state. “The number of deaths should decrease in the coming days. Vaccination is the only solution to get rid of the corona infection, so people should come forward to be vaccinated,” the minister said.

Earlier this month, Stalin tweeted to say that he had written to Prime Minister Modi urging him to cancel the holding of NEET and all other national-level entrance exams, keeping in mind student safety during Covid-19. Sharing his letter on Twitter, Stalin said that the reasons for the cancellation of the Class Council 12 exams also apply to the entrance exams.

I wrote to @PMOIndia urging him to cancel the conduct of NEETs and all other national level entrance exams, with student safety in mind, as the reasons for canceling Class Council XII exams apply also for entrance exams. pic.twitter.com/It2ngW55r2 – MKStalin (@mkstalin) June 5, 2021

Stalin also sent a letter to Prime Minister Modi on GST dues for Tamil Nadu and the allocation of various development programs for the state.