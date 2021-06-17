Politics
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to meet PM Modi in Delhi today, talks likely on NEET and Covid vaccines | Latest India News
This is Stalin’s first visit to Delhi after being sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu last month. He raised various state-related issues in his communications with PM Modi.
Through industantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED JUNE 17, 2021 09:48 AM IST
Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister and DMK Chairman MP Stalin will be in Delhi today for a two-day visit. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay in the nation’s capital.
This is Stalin’s first visit to New Delhi after being sworn in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu last month.
Although the office of the chief minister has not released any official agenda for Stalin’s visit, discussions are expected to take place on the issues raised by Stalin in his communications to the prime minister in recent weeks.
In a letter to Prime Minister Modi on Monday, the chairman of DMK requested immediate instructions from the Ministry of Oil and Natural Gas to cancel the tender process for the extraction of hydrocarbons in the Vadatheru block of the basin. de Cauvery in the Pudukkottai district.
In the letter, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu urged the prime minister to ask the ministry to consult with the state government “ab initio” before bringing an area of Tamil Nadu for any auction in the future. for the exploration and extraction of hydrocarbons.
Tamil Nadu’s Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday that the chief minister would ask the Center for more Covid vaccines for the state. “The number of deaths should decrease in the coming days. Vaccination is the only solution to get rid of the corona infection, so people should come forward to be vaccinated,” the minister said.
Earlier this month, Stalin tweeted to say that he had written to Prime Minister Modi urging him to cancel the holding of NEET and all other national-level entrance exams, keeping in mind student safety during Covid-19. Sharing his letter on Twitter, Stalin said that the reasons for the cancellation of the Class Council 12 exams also apply to the entrance exams.
Stalin also sent a letter to Prime Minister Modi on GST dues for Tamil Nadu and the allocation of various development programs for the state.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]