Jokowi volunteers may be called upon to support candidates for PDIP or Ganjar Pranowo

JAKARTA – Volunteers supporting President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) are in the spotlight towards the presidential election ( Presidential Election) 2024 . Additionally, Jokowi revealed that there were a number of candidates who requested Mr. Jokowi volunteers . – Volunteers supporting President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) are in the spotlight towards the presidential election (. Additionally, Jokowi revealed that there were a number of candidates who requested Mr. Speaking of which, Esa Unggul University political analyst Jamiluddin Ritonga saw that Jokowi’s volunteers still looked great. This can be seen in the approach of elite volunteers, especially those who occupy positions in several strategic locations. “Elite volunteers seem to exist because they often appear in the media. The echo is as if the volunteers are still intact and large like in the 2014 and 2019 presidential elections,” Jamil told reporters on Thursday ( 6/17/2021). Read also : Jokowi volunteers advise ‘old-fashioned’ politicians not to run for 2024 presidential candidates



However, Jamil said, Jokowi Volunteers currently appear incomplete, especially at the grassroots. Even if their number is very large compared to elite volunteers. In addition, there are also Jokowi volunteers who have moved to other boats considering that in 2024 Jokowi will end his duties as president. However, there are volunteers who move the boats in secret and there are also those who can be on two legs. “So Jokowi’s volunteer boat doesn’t appear to be as big as many people imagine. Therefore, its influence in transporting another candidate to the 2024 presidential election seems insignificant,” he said. -he declares. According to the former dean of FIKOM IISIP, the remnants of Jokowi’s volunteer workforce will likely be recommended to candidates who can secure his post once Jokowi has finished his role as president. If the PDIP candidate can get it, then Jokowi will encourage his volunteers to support the candidate in question. Read also : Jokowi volunteers cheer on Ganjar-Sandi duo in 2024 presidential election Pil



“The same applies to Ganjar Pranowo if he continues to run in the 2024 presidential election. In addition, at the grassroots level, many PDIP executives want Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo to run in the presidential election. the contestation of the presidential election of 2024 “, continued Jamil. However, Jamil added, it looks like Ganjar will struggle to find a boat outside the PDIP for the presidential candidate. It is possible that Ganjar will be accepted as a running mate with the general chairman of the Golkar party, Airlangga Hartarto. Even then, if Ganjar can maintain his eligibility for everything to work out fine. “The opportunity to support the Airlangga-Ganjar couple seems more likely. Because Jokowi had an intimate relationship with Golkar for two periods, notably with Airlangga,” he said. “So if this couple run in the 2024 presidential election, Jokowi seems to feel more comfortable. His volunteer boat is very likely to lean on the Airlangga-Ganjar couple,” Jamil said. (abd)

