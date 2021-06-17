Reviews | How Biden followed in Trump’s footsteps in Europe





On China, Trump’s heartbreaking change in American approach now gets the ultimate tribute to wide acceptance by a successor who has nothing good to say about him and, in fact, wants to differentiate himself from him as much. as possible.

It’s impossible to imagine President Barack Obama during his tenure just five years ago pressuring reluctant European allies to take a tougher line on China, like Biden’s did last week.

Ahead of Bidens’ trip, his top Asian White House official Kurt Campbell said the engagement era was over.

That’s right, and it ended in 2017, in what will likely be considered Trump’s most ambitious and consistent policy.

For 20 years, the United States has operated on the bipartisan assumption that welcoming Beijing into the international system and establishing closer trade ties will pay off in a liberalizing China.

By the end of the Obama years, it was increasingly clear that this strategy had fallen into disuse. The Obama team spoke of a pivot to Asia, or shifting focus and resources from the Middle East to Asia, but it was more slogans than substance.

Even as the Chinese invested heavily in their military, encroached more on the South China Sea, continued to engage in cyber espionage and hacking, launched the Belt and Road initiative, began to build their own international financial architecture via the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, began its campaign of cultural genocide against the Uyghurs, Obama has remained accommodating.

The situation was similar to the late Jimmy Carter years, when all hope that the Soviets would moderate their behavior were dashed by the invasion of Afghanistan.

The old consensus on China had become untenable, but it took Trump, despising elite opinion and ready to blow things up (or at least talk about it), to tear it down.

For years, security and trade relations with China had been seen as separate areas, or worse, we were afraid to overemphasize security issues for fear of disrupting trade relations.

Trump tied trade and security and sent the message to the world that the mix of the American and Chinese economies was not inevitable and, in fact, could be reversed.

Trump over-personalized his relationship with President Xi and over-sold what could result from the trade war with China, but the shift was undeniable.

As the Washington Post’s Josh Rogin says in his book on Trump’s China policy, “Chaos Under Heaven,” the Obama team told China that the United States would change its behavior to suit its own. . Now the Trump team was telling China its behavior needs to change.

With the daily rhythm of controversy coming from above, Trump officials have embarked on a thoughtful and deliberate effort to define a new strategy and begin to implement it.

The administration produced several important documents across government, from the Defense Department to the National Security Council to the State Department, which crystallized the new thinking.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a battery of speeches highlighting China’s wrongdoing at all levels, while in the summer of 2020, Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Attorney General William Barr and Director of the FBI Christopher Wray all gave their own speeches on the Chinese threat.

The administration has worked to strengthen alliances across Asia and successfully pressurized European countries to exclude Huawei from its networks, amid a broad setback on all fronts, including defense. , diplomacy, cyber, telecommunications, commerce and human rights.

By any fair measure, this was a serious campaign, and China’s behavior in recent years has only underscored its necessity.

It would be foolish in the extreme to destroy all of this just because it was named after Donald Trump. To his credit, Biden didn’t. How harsh Biden will be on China remains to be seen, but directionally his pressure to have European allies formally condemn Chinese wrongdoing is welcome.

Bidens’ bonhomie with Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel during his trip went well, and a marked difference with Trump.

More importantly, his insistence on what could be the defining confrontation of the first half of the 21st century owed Trump and was an implicit nod to the lasting strategic transformation brought about by his predecessor.

