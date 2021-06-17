Politics
Boris Johnson tweets criticism of anti-lockdown protesters who chased and harassed BBC reporter
British Prime Minister slammed anti-lockdown protesters who sued and verbally assaulted the BBC Newsnight political editor Nick Watt.
Watt was covering an anti-lockdown protest in central London when a group of maskless protesters started following him and yelling at him.
At one point, Watt started running away as protesters shouted ‘scum’, while a man repeatedly called ‘traitor’ in his face. The police on the spot did not intervene.
Police inactivity has been criticized by the NUJ, the UK’s National Union of Journalists.
Michelle Stanistreet, the union’s general secretary, said in a statement that “it is truly shocking that a man escaping from a crowd yelling at him, screaming traitor and calling him scum did not lead to the ‘immediate police intervention’.
“Action must be taken against these thugs. No one should have to tolerate such abusive behavior and harassment just for doing their job.
Fellow journalists also intervened to defend Watt after the incident.
Marc Urbain,Newsnight diplomatic editor, tweeted: “What happens when the online crowd decides to act out in public. Not something everyone should have to put up with at work.
Robyn Vinter, an investigative journalist, said the abuse against Watt was “far from an isolated incident”.
It tweeted, “I had a job just a few weeks ago where broadcasters were harassed by aggressive anti-locks (albeit on a smaller scale). BBC journalists kindly shared their safety with me.
Jess Brammar, former associate editor-in-chief of the show and former editor-in-chief ofThe HuffPost UK wrote: “This is what hatred looks like (not criticism, it’s completely different) against journalists and the BBC. You know who you are if you’ve played this game. I hope you have the decency to be a little ashamed of it.
Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, tweeted that Watt’s treatment was “shameful” and that the media are “the lifeblood of our democracy”.
It’s a shame to see the hunt for Nick Watt doing its job.
The media must be able to report the facts without fear or favor, they are the cornerstone of our democracy.
– Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 15, 2021
The protest in question was called in response to the Prime Minister’s decision to extend elements of the UK’s COVID-19 restrictions for four weeks over concerns over the highly infectious delta variant of the disease.
A man has now been charged with using “threatening, abusive or insulting behavior with the intent to cause harassment or distress” because reported by theBBC.
The UK is currently ranked 33rd in the Reporters Without Bordersindex of press freedom.
Part of the rationale for this ranking on the site is the fact that “critical reports on the government’s response to COVID-19 have met with vengeful official reactions.”
In May 2020, the Council of Europe issued a media freedom alert regarding the government’s daily COVID-19 press conferences, when journalists at the site Open Democracy were not allowed to ask questions.
Then, in September, the Council issued another media freedom alert after Defense Ministry press officers would not work with the investigation website United Kingdom declassified.
The selected image: Youtube
