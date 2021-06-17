FPCCI criticizes FBR for ignoring its budget proposals – Journal





KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) chairman Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo on Wednesday accused the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) of failing to respond to the supreme body’s budget proposals despite the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan had given instructions to the tax administration to review them in terms of approved, unapproved and partially approved proposals.

Two follow-up meetings were held with the Minister of Finance and the FBR during which it was assured that the budget suggestions as well as the fiscal model presented by the FPCCI deserve to be examined. However, the FPCCI’s suggestions have not been incorporated into the budget while some measures announced in the budget partly reflect our proposals, Mr. Magoo said at a post-budget press conference at the Maison de la Fédération. .

The tax model we proposed was based on a simple, fair and predictable tax system. This included a 10 percent income tax on individuals and associations of persons, a 20 percent corporate income tax, a 5 percent one-step sales tax (for exporters, a zero percent tax), low rate tariffs (one chapter, 5 percent rate on all items, with 15-20% tariff protection for local industry) and the FED only on luxury and dangerous goods, he said.

Mr Magoo underlined the seriousness of the problems resulting from the introduction of section 203A and this also in the presence of provisions already available which are being ignored in this regard through section 192A and other related articles appropriate in regarding the inevitable need to arrest the taxpayer for civil liability. He called for the immediate removal of this provision to appease restless businessmen.

On the issue of including retailers in the definition of contraband, the FPCCI chief said a better and effective enforcement to disable the supply of contraband goods to retailers was needed instead of leaving retailers to the thank you inspection agencies / FBR.

He requested the withdrawal of proposed section 127 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 which made the filing of the appeal conditional on the filing of 100pc of the amount of the contested tax. This goes against the right to a fair trial within the meaning of Article 10A of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which guarantees a person the right to a fair trial and due process, he said. declared. Mr Magoo further proposed the omission of Section 140 in the area of ​​the Income Ordinance whereby FBR would have the right to withdraw the disputed amount at the initial stage from taxpayers’ bank accounts, stating that it would not did not provide the civil rights and obligations determined for a fair trial and due process. .

The new introduction of penalties and forfeiture of goods due to the lack of accompanying the list of invoices in the container does not correspond to the claims being excluded from human interactions during customs clearance of goods and payment of taxes , said the head of the FPCCI. He added that the current trade includes different negotiation and transshipment destinations and origin of goods in which the export destination process and procedure may not allow such a container billing provision, therefore , this proposal in the budget should be withdrawn.

He also requested that third party tax audit could be proposed in the articles of association with predetermined parameters and control mechanism to ensure transparency and be exclusive to the market and to the interests of the RBF.

The President of the FPCCI also proposed that the Office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) could be considered responsible for a third party tax audit because the FTO is exclusive to any market interest as it is a constitutional office in a single capacity ensuring transparency in the conduct of tax affairs of taxpayers harmed by tax officials.

FPCCI Vice President Nasir Khan called for Annexes 6 and 8 to be revised to reinstate food exemptions. The distortions in the treatment of sales tax regarding plant and machinery for different industrial sectors should be removed and all production plant and machinery should be exempt from sales tax, he added.

Regarding FATA / PATA exemptions, Mr. Khan said the exemption mechanism should be structured in such a way that exempt goods cannot become another source of smuggling into the tariff zone.

Former FPCCI chairman and head of the FPCCI budget committee Zakaria Usman said the poor decision to impose CNIC conditions on the sale was counterproductive, leading to misuse of identity cards and the development of a culture of false invoices and loose invoices. This is not the way to expand the tax and therefore should be removed in order to increase open business activity, he said.

Mr. Usman urged the RBF to share the draft list of additional tariffs and regulatory fees proposed in the draft SROs so that anomalies can be stopped before they are issued.

Posted in Dawn, le 17 June 2021

