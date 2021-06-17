Rawalpindi ring road project not included in ADP – Pakistan





RAWALPINDI: The Rawalpindi ring road project (R3) was not included in the annual development program (ADP) of the government of Punjab and the future of the project is uncertain despite government claims to start the project with a new route.

Work on the project was halted in April after an R3 scam investigation was launched against the retired former commissioner, Captain Mohammad Mehmood and other officials for allegedly altering the roster.

Numerous cabinet members have been appointed and Prime Minister Zulfikar Bukhari’s special assistant has resigned due to controversy.

On April 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan took note of the alleged changes in the much-needed realignment of the Rawalpindi bypass project. These changes not only increased the cost of the project by Rs25 billion, but also benefited some private housing companies.

However, the government of Punjab announced that it would launch the project and asked the Lahore Ring Road Authority and the Rawalpindi Development Authority to redesign the road. Although the government of Punjab has allocated 60 million rupees for the expenses of the project management unit and the remaining amount of the bypass feasibility study and detailed design worth 50 million rupees , no money has been allocated to start the project or redesign the route, a senior GDR official said. talking to Dawn.

He said no progress will be made on this project in the new 2021-22 fiscal year, which means the future of the project is uncertain. He said the anti-corruption establishment had opened investigations and in this regard he recorded statements by former RDA director general Amara Khan and Abdul Sattar Essani and other senior civic body officials.

The project will restart after investigations are completed, however, he said, GDR officials have provided all records to the anti-corruption establishment.

To a question, he said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not opened an investigation and that no data had been requested from the civic body or the project management unit established at the office. commissioners.

On the other hand, the government of Punjab has allocated funds for the Leh Expressway and the Flood Canal Project Management Unit (PMU) in ADP while 60 million rupees for the establishment of the ‘PMU.

PTI MP Sheikh Rashid Shafique told Dawn that Rs 65 billion has been allocated for the Leh Expressway project and will start in the next fiscal year.

He said Home Secretary Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, who is the prime minister’s focal person for the project, wanted to get the project started and would notify the prime minister in a day or two. RDA has completed homework and design while other work will begin soon, he said, adding that the project will likely be completed in a year.

According to the Punjab Annual Development Program, only Rs 543.4 million has been allocated to five main projects in Rawalpindi – Rs 50 million has been allocated for the remainder of the feasibility and detailed design of the PC-II projects of the Rawalpindi bypass, 60 million rupees for the Rawalpindi bypass project management unit, Rs300 million each for the remodeling of Kutchery Chowk and the construction of the Defense Chowk flyover in front of the Shifa Eye Hospital respectively, Rs69 million for three pedestrian bridges on Airport Road, Rs50 million for Dry Port from Rahimabad to Chaklala station and Rs60 million for the establishment of the project management unit for the Leh highway and the flood canal.

Posted in Dawn, le 17 June 2021

