Jokowi Calls on MK to Dismiss Request for Formal Review of UU Job Creation Law

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia -The Constitutional Court (MK) held a virtual hearing regarding the formal revision of the law number 11 of 2020 concerning the creation of jobs against the Constitution of 1945, Thursday (10/6/2021). Today’s agenda is to hear information from DPR RI and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the settlement.

As the representative of the president, the coordinating minister of economic affairs Airlangga Hartarto made a preliminary statement on the request for the revision of the law number 11 of 2020 concerning the creation of jobs compared to the Constitution of 1945. The request is intended in cases nos. 91, 103, 105 and 107 / PUU-XVIII / 2020 and numbers 4 and 6 / PUU-XIX / 2021.

Airlangga said that the opening of the 1945 Constitution mandated the goal of forming the Republic of Indonesia to create a prosperous, just and prosperous society, both materially and spiritually. This is in line with the objective of Article 27, paragraph 2, of the 1945 Constitution, which states that every citizen has the right to work and to have a decent life for humanity.

“Therefore, the state is obliged to establish policies and take measures to respect the rights of citizens to obtain a job and a decent life,” Airlangga said.

According to him, the realization of the right to work and to a decent life is in principle one of the important aspects of national development which takes place in the context of the development of the Indonesian people as a whole. Therefore, Airlangga said, the state must be present under all conditions and provide protection for its people, including protection to obtain employment and a decent life under normal and abnormal conditions.

Regarding the legal status of the petitioners, Airlangga said the government understands that the assessment of legal status is within the authority of the court.

However, given the arguments of the candidates who believe that their constitutional rights have been violated by the Job Creation Law, Airlangga said that the enactment of the Job Creation Law is in fact intended to provide protection for the job creation. legal certainty and to respect the rights of citizens to obtain a work and a decent life as an association and assembly as guaranteed by the provisions of article 27 paragraph 2, article 28, article 28 C , of article 28 D paragraph 1 and paragraph 2 of the Constitution of 1945.

“That the candidates are not at all embarrassed in the exercise of their activities or activities caused by the promulgation of the law on the creation of jobs. This job creation law will in fact absorb the largest possible Indonesian workforce amid increasingly competitive competition and the demands of the economy. globalization and increase the protection and well-being of workers. So that the constitutional rights of candidates are not at all reduced, eliminated, restricted, complicated or compromised due to the enactment of the law on job creation, ”said Airlangga.

The establishment of the law on job creation, according to him, went through the procedures and stages according to the provisions. The rights of the public to participate in the drafting of the law on job creation were respected with the participation of the public.

Airlangga then explained that the basis of the Job Creation Law was the government’s effort to create and develop employment opportunities while maintaining and improving the quality of employment. The goal is to improve the well-being of workers and the community which is not easy because it faces many challenges.

“When the Job Creation Bill was drafted, we were faced with several challenges which became our obstacles in achieving economic transformation, so that it was not yet optimal for creating jobs. jobs, ”Airlangga said.

Based on BPS data as of August 2019, out of a total of 133.56 million people, 89.96 million people are fully employed, while 28.41 million people work part-time, 8, 14 million people are underemployed and 7.05 million people are unemployed. Thus, 43.5 million people are not fully employed, ie 32.6% of the working population. Meanwhile, the number of people working in informal activities is 70.49 million people, or 55.72% of the total labor force.

Airlangga also revealed that the government submitted 148 pieces of evidence that were submitted. Consequently, the government asks the Honorable College of Judges of the Constitutional Court to render the following decision:

a. Receive the testimony of the president as a whole

b. Indicate that the applicant has no legal status

vs. Denied applicants’ copyright law number 11 of 2020 formal test request for the whole

re. Declare that Law number 11 of 2020 regarding Ciptaker is not in contradiction with the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia

