Brexit news: Boris Johnson urged to use EU exit to set “global standards” | United Kingdom | New





The recommendation came from a report produced by the Task Force on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform. This was established by Mr Johnson in February to study how Brexit could strengthen regulatory freedom.

The report was produced by former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and former ministers Theresa Villiers and George Freeman. He argued that Britain after Brexit needs a “clear regulatory framework” to encourage investment in the UK. The three MEPs said: ‘The UK’s leadership in setting standards is a key part of our global competitiveness. “History shows that leadership in setting standards can play an important role in establishing international leadership.

“One example is the UK’s leadership in maritime law and maritime insurance, which left us the world headquarters for maritime law long after we ceased to be a great shipbuilding nation. “ They continued: “The existence of a clear regulatory framework for a new sector is often an essential precondition for investment. “As we show in the report, a lack of clarity and regulatory risk are holding back investments in areas such as space, digital health, ‘mobility as a service’ and autonomous vehicles.” Britain officially left the EU in January 2020, following several delays caused by parliamentary opposition. READ MORE: Math question divides internet because no one can agree on the correct answer

Sir Iain, Mrs Villiers and Mr Freeman argue that we should build on Britain’s long history as a leader in regulation. They said: “The UK has been a world leader in standard setting for over 100 years, with the British Standards Institute (BSI) established in 1901, the world’s first national standards body. “The BSI Kitemark, first registered in 1903, has become one of the world’s most recognized consumer quality marks, and the oldest kitemark has been around since 1945. “Many of these standards, first developed in the UK, are now internationally recognized. “

Britain is currently in a diplomatic dispute with Brussels over the status of Northern Ireland. Under Mr Johnson’s deal, some customs checks now take place between Northern Ireland and Britain. However, this infuriated trade unionists and the government is asking for more flexibility from the EU.

Mr Johnson welcomed the new report in a letter to the three MPs. He commented: “It is evident that UK innovators and entrepreneurs can lead the world in the economy of the future, creating new opportunities and greater prosperity along the way, and leveling our whole. countries in the process. “But your report is equally clear that whether it be in data reform or clinical trials, offshore wind or autonomous vehicles, this can only happen if we work our way through the thicket of regulations. heavy and restrictive that have developed around our industries over the past half century.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos