Recent Match Report – Sultans vs Gladiators 25th Game 2020 / 21-2021





Report

The biggest point loss in PSL history also knocked the Quetta Gladiators out of the playoff race

Multan Sultans 183 for 5 (Masood 73, Charles 47, Khurram 2-26) defeated Quetta Gladiators 73 (Weatherald 19, Tahir 3-7, Imran 2-13) by 110 points

A fluid half-century of Shan Masood, who reached 73, and a fantastic display of bowling and pitch led by Imran Tahir, who won 3 for 7, brought the Multan Sultans to a landslide 110-point victory, putting the Quetta Gladiators out of the competition. for the PSL playoffs. It is also the largest margin of victory by points in the history of the league; in fact, the Sultans smashed the previous record of 39 points.

Put on the line by Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Sultans’ innings owed their early impetus to Masood, who helped to score 50 on six overs. There weren’t a lot of point balls, with Mohammad Rizwan happy to work the ball around, as Masood found the limits with ridiculous ease. Standing up, he dotted the arc between the midwicket and blankets at will, with the choice of firm shots on a Usman Shinwari-length bullet. Masood looked even more dangerous after the power play, hitting Mohammad Nawaz for six in the middle of the wicket before descending straight to the ground for another high on the next ball, en route to 50 of 26 deliveries.

Gladiators’ response too brief Khurram Shahzad’s introduction gave the Gladiators some hope, with Rizwan cutting him off his stump to start the ninth again, ending a 72-point association for the first wicket. Zahir Khan gave his side another boost by having Sohaib Maqsood miss one that turned into him to tickle the top, leaving the Sultans 88-for-2 halfway through.

Johnson Charles started quickly, using Shinwari’s pace to guide him past the third man for the first four beats, which gave a tired Masood some breathing space. However, before lying in the 14th over Hassan Khan, Masood would repeat the loft on long-off and crush the midwicket for six on the way to posting his highest PSL score in the process.

The Sultans ended up with an opening to achieve a huge score, but Rilee Rossouw then jumped the wicket all the way to Hassan and threw a swing towards the square leg, where Usman Khan came from the depths to dive. to catch. Zahir then wove a web around Khushdil Shah, passing conventional googlies and leggings on him, while inducing an advantage for a high chance that Ahmed failed to hang on to a 16th over who only earned the Sultans one point lead.

The final push and a sign of things to come The Sultans ended up looting 49 out of the last four overs, which really should have been contained if Hassan had held back a blow from Charles on Shahzad that slipped through his fingers and struck the limit of midwicket along the full when he was 23 years old. Charles eventually fell to Shahzad for 47, but by that time he had clubbed Mohammad Hasnain for four to the ground and whipped him on the midwicket for six. After that some hard knocks from Khushdil Shah saw the sultans up to 183.

Ahmed had inserted the opposition in the hope of a little dew, but there was none when the Gladiators began their hunt. Jake Weatherald hit a few meaty punches early, picking up two slower balls from Sohail Tanvir, dropping the first wider before swinging the next to the thin leg for four. He greeted Imran Khan with a wonderful extra cover workout for six, but at 27 without losing a ball in the fourth, it was about as good as the night could be for the Gladiators.

Crash! Boom! Bang! Imran got a long ball to take Weatherald’s advantage to Rizwan, and two balls later Cameron Delport jumped the wicket and blew a slower ball halfway through. Usman was comically exhausted, having passed a quick single after Ahmed kicked a ball to score, and therefore did not respond to his captain’s call for a knockdown in time. By the end of the power play, the Gladiators were racing, but had consumed 21 point deliveries and three valuable wickets in the process.

Azam Khan then fell into lazy Blessing Muzarabani to leave the Gladiators 46 for 4. They then lost four more wickets for just 13 races, with Rizwan indulging in the luxury of bringing in Tahir after nine overs. His first ball produced the wicket of Nawaz, who had hit proficiently for 10, escaped through a Tahir deflection at the non-attacking end. Tahir then hypnotized the Lower Order, slashing Shinwari and Shahzad’s leg before causing Hassan to fake a shot.

Fittingly, the last wicket fell to Shahnawaz Dhani, who joined Wahab Riaz atop the wicket tally with 14. With the Gladiators on the verge of exiting, Wednesday’s result could also have seriously shaken the hopes of the Wickets. kings of Karachi following the significant boost to the net turnover of the sultans.





