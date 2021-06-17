Odisha BJP hopes for more stake in Narendra Modi cabinet amid rejig buzz | Bhubaneswar News





BHUBANEWAR: With the buzz of a possible Cabinet extension to the Center by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many Odisha names are circling for a bunk.

While relatives of IAS officer-turned-deputy for Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi and industrialist-turned-politician Baijayant Panda see them as high probabilities, speculation is rife on the possible return of the former minister of affairs. tribal Jual Oram in Cabinet. Another possible candidate is Royal Balangir and three-time MP Sangeeta Singh Deo, party insiders have said.

Narottam Gaan, professor of political science at the University of Utkal, said that Modis’ planned expansion could be primarily intended to accommodate former chief minister of Assam, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bihars Sushil Modi and chief from Madhya Pradesh Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP last year, in addition to giving more representation to vote. – Link Uttar Pradesh. However, after the West Bengal debacle, the BJP could focus more on Odisha, seeing him as a potential winning ground in 2024, which could be reflected in the cabinet reshuffle, he said.

Aparajita, a 1994 Batch IAS officer, who voluntarily retired in 2018 and entered politics, is considered an artist. Already a national spokesperson for the BJP, she has become a popular face beyond her constituency. To attract and retain similar talent, the party could give him more responsibility, said one of his aides.

Likewise, Baijayant, formerly facing BJD Delhi, who joined the saffron party ahead of Lok Sabha’s latest elections months after leaving the regional party, is a valuable hold for the saffron team. As the leader of Assam, Baijayant worked hard in the party election battle in the northeastern state, where the Saffron Party returned to power, one of his supporters said. Baijayant had lost the last LS poll from Kendrapada.

Former Union Minister Jual Oram, who is currently chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defense, could also make a comeback to attract tribal voters, a major voice bank in Odisha and other states in the United States. Is. He is one of the less controversial faces and a mass leader. Some of the BJP workers also believe that Sangeeta Singhdeo could become a natural fit. Being a woman who has won the Lok Sabha election three times, she can be considered. She is from Balangir in western Odisha, the region where the BJP has done well. The party can represent someone from the western part of the state, a BJP leader said.

Originally from Odisha, Modi currently has Dharmendra Pradhan in his cabinet and Pratap Sarangi as Minister of State. In the event of a major reshuffle, there may be changes in their portfolios. While Dharmendra has oil, natural gas and steel with it, Pratap is the MoS for livestock, dairy and fisheries in addition to MSMEs.







